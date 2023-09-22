Armored Core 6 Update 1.03 Live With Patch Notes

A new Armored Core 6: Fires of Rubicon update has been released on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X alongside patch notes that reveal and detail everything developer FromSoftware has done with the update. More specifically, Update 1.03 has three new additions and a host of bug fixes. Unfortunately, the update does not come with any new content or any major new features.

While we know everything the update does, courtesy of the patch notes, there is no information on various file sizes from platform to platform. In other words, we have no concrete information about how long it will take to download. The insight we can offer is that the update is smaller and doesn't have any new content, so the file size should be on the smaller side.

Below, you can check out the update's official patch notes:

PATCH NOTES

Additions

When spectating an online match, the "QUIT SPECTATE" option has been added to the menu, allowing spectators to return to the multiplayer room.

Added "Chg. Ammo Consumption" parameter to the "IB-C03W3: NGI 006" coral missile part specs shown via "Toggle Display".

Added "Scan Standby Time" parameter to head part specs shown via "Toggle Display".

Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug that caused certain enemies or enemy actions to get stuck on terrain during the mission "Intercept the Redguns".

Fixed a bug that caused enemies to stop appearing when the player stands in a certain spot during the mission "Escort the Weaponized Mining Ship".

Fixed a bug that caused defeated enemies to remain visible on radar during the mission "Breach the Karman Line".

Fixed a bug that caused the second shot of certain burst fire weapons to veer heavily off target when fired while performing a drift turn on Tank legs.

Fixed a bug that caused boost to disable under certain conditions with Tetrapod legs equipped.

Fixed a bug that occurred with the "VP-66LS" laser shotgun equipped to the left hand, which caused a longer delay than intended between firing a charge shot and being able to fire a normal shot again.

Fixed a bug with the "VP-60LT" laser turret, where it would not respond to the sub-generators during the mission "Destroy the Weaponized Mining Ship".

Fixed a bug that occurred while reloading the "Vvc-700LD" laser drone, which caused player AC orientation to lock to a target, even with Target Assist disabled.

Fixed a bug that caused incorrect icons to be displayed for intended damage type or reload type in the part specs for certain weapon parts.

Adjusted the timing window of being able to use repair kits while firing certain weapons.

Fixed a bug with certain melee weapons that caused the "Chg. Attack Power" parameter to display an unintended value in the part specs shown via "Toggle Display".

Fixed a bug that occurred after firing a charge shot during assault boost, which caused a consecutive normal shot to fire unintentionally.

Fixed a bug that prevented damage caused by status effects from being displayed on the HUD.

Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash from the "AC Data" menu in certain situations.

Due to behavioural issues in photo mode, removed the "Motion Blur" option and added the "Camera Blur" option. NB: We plan to restore the Motion Blur option in a future update.

Fixed a bug that prevented Trophies/Achievements from unlocking under certain circumstances if unlock requirements involved acquiring parts. NB: If any of the following Trophies/Achievements fails to unlock, go to the Shop menu and sell any part from the relevant category. Buying the part back again will trigger the unlock. "Weapon Collector" -- "External Parts Collector" -- "Internal Parts Collector"

Changed behavior in online match rooms, so that players are informed when the match is starting even while they have another menu open (e.g. Assembly).

Fixed a bug that caused screen transitions to behave incorrectly when launching the game by accepting an online match invite.

Other performance improvements and minor bug fixes.

Steam

Fixed a bug that occurred when changing screen mode, which caused the HUD to render incorrectly.

Fixed a bug that caused the game to crash when changing graphics settings from the System menu while in a multiplayer room.

Share IDs are now recognized when entered in either upper or lower case.

Other Changes

Updated "Data Usage Agreement" text for the Japanese version.

*NB: After applying the update, the confirmation screen will appear once more for all players.

Armored Core 6 is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the new FromSoftware game, click here.