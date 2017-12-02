ARMS Brings In A Mysterious New Fighter And More In Latest Update

The Nintendo Switch exclusive ARMS just added to its fighter roster with the latest update. In addition to the newest character, the patch also brought with it a few other changes to the game’s mechanics as well, including equipable arms for Misanga, the previously released character.

Below are the official patch notes, courtesy of Nintendo, including Fighters/Arm adjustments:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Version 4.1

The mysterious new fighter “Springtron” can now be selected. His initial ARMS are the same as Spring Man. When Spring Man unlocks new ARMS Springtron will also have access to them.

New badges added. Added badges that are unlocked via specific fighter/ARM combinations. Added badges that are unlocked by fulfilling certain conditions on stages with environmental gimmicks. And more!

Added support for traditional and simplified Chinese. You can switch your language in system settings.

Fixed issue in online play where immediately after time runs out guarding would be cancelled not allowing players to defend post-time attacks.

Fixed issue in Ranked Match where certain fighters’ voices could be heard prior to the start of the match.

Adjusted abilities of some fighters and ARMS as below.