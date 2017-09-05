ARMS Update Adds A New Mode Where You Can Play As The Game’s Final Boss

Warning: The following post contains ARMS spoilers.

We've known for a while now that the big July update for ARMS would let you play as boss character Max Brass, but, apparently, the update will let you take control of the game's bigger, badder, final boss as well.

For those who haven't played ARMS' Grand Prix mode, the final boss is Hedlok, a creepy mask which attaches itself to Max Brass and transforms him into a powerful six-armed punching machine. Hedlok is too powerful to be a regular playable character, but ARMS producer Kosuke Yabuki revealed to Eurogamer that Nintendo has cooked up a new game mode just for Hedlok…

"Max Brass is the main part of tomorrow's update, but there is a new mode where in a fight between two or three players there's a Hedlok mask players battle over, and when you get the mask your own character can turn into Hedlok. If one player turns into Hedlok it'll be up to the other players to take him down. The Hedlok mode won't just be available in one v one versus modes - it'll be available online and in every multiplayer mode.

Yakubi also talked about balance changes coming to the game. In particular, it sounds like Kid Cobra may be getting a nerf, although Yakubi would prefer not to think of it like that.

"If you say we've nerfed this character, fans of that character won't be happy about it! That's something we're aware of, and with this update the balance adjustments are done in a way not to make any character less good than they are at the moment. After the update, [Kid Cobra being so dominant] will probably change. I'd like to create an environment where one particular technique or one character with a certain combination of Arms isn't too dominant, and that everyone can enjoy the game using a wide variety of characters and techniques."

ARMS' big July update arrives on July 12. You can check out WWG's latest coverage of the Nintendo Switch exclusive, right here.

[via Eurogamer]