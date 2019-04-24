‘Arrow’s Colton Haynes Wants To Play Pokemon Go With Ryan Reynolds To Promote ‘Detective Pikachu’

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is right around the corner, and Arrow’s Colton Haynes definitely has a plan to help promote the movie. What better way to promote the Pokemon’s live-action leap to the big screen than by playing Nintendo’s hit Pokemon GO? That’s just perfect synergy, but how about we make it even better? Colton’s proposed plan does that in spades, which he took to social media to pitch, and involves not only Pokemon GO but also the voice of Pikachu himself Ryan Reynolds. From the reaction, it seems he actually might make it happen.

Haynes took to social media and laid out his pitch. Haynes said “I really think it would be a great PR move for #DetectivePikachu to have @vancityreynolds & I play @PokemonGoApp in Santa Monica & make a video. Yes I’m doing this mostly for me but also for the Pogo community lol your welcome”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans seemed to really like the idea, but they weren’t alone. Detective Pikachu Screenwriter Benji Samit replied “I’ll do it”, and Reynolds seemed game too, saying “Benji is in.” After that Samit’s screenwriting partner Dan Hernandez replied “Benji and I are kind of a team, so….” to which Reynolds responded, “Dan is in too.”

I really think it would be a great PR move for #DetectivePikachu to have @vancityreynolds & I play @PokemonGoApp in Santa Monica & make a video. Yes I’m doing this mostly for me but also for the Pogo community lol your welcome — Colton Haynes (@ColtonLHaynes) April 24, 2019

Haynes’ plan was also liked by the official Pokemon GO account, who responded “We’re in. 👍 Let’s make it happen!” It seems the stars are aligning, and Haynes might just be playing Pokemon GO at some point with the Detective Pikachu team. We sincerely hope it happens too.

Dan is in too. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) April 24, 2019

If it does happen it will likely take place soon, as Detective Pikachu opens in May. The film is directed by Rob Letterman and you can check out the official description below.

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City – a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world – they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu hits theaters on May 10th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we cover the hype around Avengers:Endgame, argue if Game Of Thrones is going to start going anywhere, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!