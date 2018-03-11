Ash of Gods Release Date Revealed; Console Versions Coming Later

Moscow-based developer AurumDust has announced that its turn-based RPG, Ash of Gods: Redemption, will release later this month on March 23rd, at least for PC. As for the game’s other versions – PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and mobile – they will come sometime later this year.

Further, AurumDust revealed that fellow Russian company, Buka Entertainment, will publish the game on all of the above-mentioned consoles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The news came via the following tweet:

Some big and impoart news:

– PC release date confirmed for March 23rd

– Console versions (Xbox One, Playstation 4, Nintento Switch) will be published by @buka_ent #gamedev #indie #indiedev pic.twitter.com/8TeOIMl9wo — Ash of Gods (@AshOfGods) March 7, 2018

A former (and succesful) Kickstarter title, Ash of Gods is described as a mixture between a turn-based RPG and a roguelike visual novel, a combination that personally got my attention as a fan of both of those things. The developers have also mentioned games such as Banner Saga, Darkest Dungeon, and many Japanese visual novels have been a large influence on the game, which shows.

But what is a roguelike visual novel? Well according to the developer, the choices you make in the game, the paths you take, and the battles you fight in, will inevitably have an impact on the story and world around you. In the game, you travel with a team that is plagued with limited resources, which often plays into some of the game’s many tough choices. Interestingly, you can lose major characters throughout the game, even the party leader, but this doesn’t result in a game over, rather the game simply continues forward. How this will work remains to be seen, but it sounds neat enough.

In addition to a singleplayer campaign that is roughly 14 hours long, there is also PvP and PvE content, including leaderboard support for said content.

If all of this sounds ambitious, it’s because it is. However, development for the game began all the way back in 2007, when the math of the combat system was developed, as well as the hybrid tactical RPG and card game mechanics. Additionally, large portion of the story began around this time. However, it wasn’t until 2016 that active development really picked up.

It is currently unclear how much Ash of Gods — which is AurumDust’s first-ever release — will cost when it launches on March 23rd. For more information on the title, be sure to check out its official website.