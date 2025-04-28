New York Times Wordle Tips and Answer for April 28th

It’s Monday, the “official” start of the week, the day to universally hold accountable for the unmotivated desire to work. It’s also a day to avoid spoilers for The Last of Us Season 2 before watching it when you get home. To motivate you this Monday, let’s get a head start on the puzzles that await inside The New York Times app. Whether you choose Connections or Strands, the best course of action begins with the world-renowned Wordle game. Yesterday’s puzzle was quite the challenge, but for today, April 28th, the NYT Wordle answers continue to pose a tough solve. ComicBook’s got the tips, hints, and today’s solution for Wordle #1409 below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Many might not remember a time other than Flappy Bird when a game like Wordle struck a heavenly chord with millions of people. A game that is both challenging yet addictive is hard to come across, yet The New York Times began delivering daily puzzles in 2021 and has yet to put the brakes on it. Wordle is a puzzle game that lets players attempt to solve a five-letter word with up to six shots at answering correctly. Feedback is given for each guess through gray, yellow, and green blocks, which indicate where letters are positioned in the final word.

The Last of Us is beginning to go down a new route, which is up to Seattle, Washington. While we won’t go into detail, the third episode showcases some new faces, like those who call themselves the Sephorites and the WLF. If anyone has played The Last of Us Part II, then you know that both groups are essential to the rest of the story, so this is a good episode to watch. On the movies side, we learned that Sinners made modern history with the lowest percentage drop, which means the movie is making just under the amount it made last week. With this, my starting word is “drums” because not only is Ryan Coogler’s movie drumming along at the box office, but it’s writing a song for filmmakers to continue crafting original stories that tell a story. This guess has two green and one yellow block.

Drums is a fantastic guessing word to use to solve Wordle #1409.

The word “drums” has two green blocks with D and M, and one yellow block with U. This is a great starting word as we know the positions for D and M. This significantly cuts the word search down, as we know the starting letter and that M and U are in the final answer. For those looking for a hint, U is in the second spot. Today’s Wordle word can be found down below.

Today’s solution for The New York Times Wordle for April 28th is “Dummy.” A rather harsh word, but a fun solve since it’s another case of double letters. We’ll be back tomorrow with another puzzle piece for Wordle #1410. Have a great Monday, players.