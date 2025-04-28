New York Times Connections Answers for April 28th

Can’t seem to figure out today’s Connections? No worries, as we got all the correct words and categories, along with some hints and tips, for today, April 28th’s Connections from The New York Times. Strands and Wordle make for fun word games to do daily, but NYT’s Connections ups the ante with its challenging category-based gameplay. For today’s puzzle, the difficulty has been turned down a bit, though not without some interesting words and categories. In any case, we at ComicBook have played today’s puzzle and have everything, like the correct answers and hints, that you’ll need to solve today’s Connections.

The New York Times’ Connections has you get 16 different words and your goal is to sort them into four secret categories. Pick four words or phrases that could be related and, if correct, it will group them into their common association, or connection, if you will. Each category has its own color, with Yellow being the easiest to solve, then Green, Blue, and the hardest, Purple. The categories can range from numbers in word form or Ryan Reynolds films to figure skating terms or seasons with a letter changed. You only get four turns to get it right and, if you run out, you lose your streak and the categories are revealed.

Today’s Connections has some interesting words.

In terms of today’s Connections, the words can be a bit challenging at first, like yesterday, but they do lead down some obvious paths. Keep in mind that many words can have multiple meanings, so pay attention to them as you see any matches and try not to look for the obvious unless it only has one meaning. In any case, the words in today’s Connections are as follows: Mousse, Drain, Bare, Tire, Hair, Bore, Tire Mark, Exhaust, Plain, Spray, Spare, Fiber, Wax, Simple, Fingerprint, and Gel.

If you don’t want to spoil the answers to each category but would like a hint, here is one for each of them:

Yellow: Do the ‘do with these

Green: Nothing to it

Blue: Detective work

Purple: I’m tuckered out

If you want to know the correct themes for today’s Connections, here are the categories:

Yellow: Hair Products

Green: Austere

Blue: Clues at a Crime Scene

Purple: Weary

If you want to know the correct placements as to which words go into which categories, here are April 28th’s Connections answers:

Yellow: Gel, Mousse, Spray, Wax

Green: Bare, Plain, Simple, Spare

Blue: Fiber, Fingerprint, Hair, Tire Mark

Purple: Bore, Drain, Exhaust, Tire

Did you get the correct answers? What was the hardest category today?