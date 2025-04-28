New York Times Strands Answers for April 28th

Are you struggling with solving today’s Strands? Well, we can help, as we at ComicBook have solved it and got everything you need to solve April 28th’s Strands from The New York Times, from the correct answers and Spangram to hints, tips, and tricks to help you out. The nostalgic gameplay of NYT’s Strands keeps many players, even those who play Connections and Wordle, coming back for more. While today’s theme, “My bad!”, isn’t too hard to figure out, it can be quite challenging to get it all. Fortunately, we’ve got what you need to get the theme, Spangram, and words for today’s puzzle.

In The New York Times’ Strands’, players are tasked with finding several words or phrases related to the topic mentioned, all within the given letter grid. To figure out what the theme’s true meaning is, you‘ll need to find the Spangram, which will hint towards the actual definition of the theme. Most likely, it will be a phrase or word, like capital city or barbecue. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you’ll be able to find words that relate to the overall theme, so, in the case of capital city, potential words would be Hartford or Jackson.

Today’s Strands theme is “My bad!”

For today, April 28th’s puzzle, like yesterday, the topic of the puzzle isn’t as hard to get as other days. The theme for today’s Strands is “My bad!”. With themes like today’s, it’s good to remember to take each word seriously, especially “bad”, and note any intentional spacing or changes. There are seven words, including the Spangram in today’s Strands, If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram is something you may say when you drop something.

When figuring out where the Spangram is in Strands, remember that it always spans from one side to the other, hence the name. Check the letters on the grid’s outer rims and note any weird spacing between words, should you get to those first. If you want to know what today’s Spangram in Strands is, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Whoopsie Daisy.

A rather long Spangram does help showcase the theme of the puzzle, which are failures. These words all revolve around ways to describe something bad that happened by accident. If you want to know all the correct answers for April 28th’s Strands puzzle, they are as follows:

Blunder

Stumble

Falter

Whoopsie Daisy

Slip

Topple

Spill

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today’s Strands? Let us know in the comments below! For everything Strands, NYT Games, and gaming, keep it here at ComicBook.