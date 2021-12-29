Asmodee’s January Releases Include Marvel Champions, Star Wars: Legion, School of X, & More

2021 was a rather interesting year in the world of tabletop and board games, delivering some great games and its share of challenges along the way for the industry. 2022 is just around the corner though, and with it comes a new selection of anticipated titles, and we’ve collected all of the new releases coming your way in January from Asmodee right here. The January selections include big titles like Marvel Champions, A Song of Ice and Fire, Marvel: Crisis Protocol, Star Wars: Legion, Colt Express, Lord of the Rings, and more, including two new Marvel releases from Aconyte, and you can find all of January’s releases in the listing below.

Marvel Champions will deliver the anticipated Vision Hero Pack, while Aconyte will also make Marvel fans happy with two new novels, including Legends of Asgard – The Rebels of Vanaheim and the X-Men focused Xavier’s Institute – School of X. Crisis Protocol meanwhile will introduce Ms. Marvel and Hulkbuster Iron Man.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On the Star Wars: Legion front, the game will receive a Grand Master Yoda Commander and a Wookie Warriors set, while Zombicide 2nd Edition will get the Urban Legends Abomination Pack and the Chronicles Survivor Set, as well as the launch of the Zombicide Chronicles RPG Field Guide. You can check out the full list below.

1/7/22

SIF114 – A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game House Karstark Spearmen $34.99 – CMON

SIF214 – A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game House Clegane Brigands $34.99 – CMON

SIF312 – A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game Night’s Watch Ranger Vanguard – $34.99 – CMON

SIF610 – A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game Targaryen Heroes 2 – $34.99 – CMON

SIF812 – A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game Thorn Guard – $34.99 – CMON

SIF905 – A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game House Harlaw Reapers – $ 34.99 – CMON

AC042 – Marvel: Legends of Asgard – The Rebels of Vanaheim – $16.95 – Aconyte

AC039 – Marvel: Xavier’s Institute – School of X – $16.95 – Aconyte

1/14/22

COLT12 – Colt Express Big Box – $59.99 – Ludonaute

PB4050 – Century Golem Eastern Mountains – $ 39.99 – Plan B Games

MC26en – Marvel Champions: The Card Game Vision Hero Pack – $16.99 – Fantasy Flight Games

STUH04 – Fish N’ Chips – $29.99 – Studio H

SWL82 – Star Wars: Legion Grand Master Yoda Commander – $17.95 – Atomic Mass Games

SWL83 – Star Wars: Legion Wookie Warriors – $34.95 – Atomic Mass Games

CP52en – Marvel Crisis Protocol: Hulkbuster Character Pack – $49.95 – Atomic Mass Games

CP62en – Marvel: Crisis Protocol: Ms. Marvel Character Pack – $29.95 – Atomic Mass Games

1/21/22

STEL01 – Stella – Dixit Universe – $39.99 – Libellud

PB4010 – Century Golem Edition – $39.99 – Plan B Games

ES5110 – Coimbra – $69.99 – Eggertspiele

JME08 – Lord of the Rings: Journeys in Middle Earth – Spreading War Expansion – $79.99 – Fantasy Flight Games

HAN01 – Hanamikoji – $19.99 – Emperor S4 Games

ZCD004 – Zombicide 2nd Edition: Urban Legends Abomination Pack – $24.99 – CMON

ZCD005 – Zombicide 2nd Edition: Chronicles Survivor Set – $29.99 – CMON

RPZ004 – Zombicide Chronicles RPG Field Guide $19.99 – CMON

1/28/22

MEC101 – Lord of the Rings: The Card Game – Revised Core Set – $69.99 – Fantasy Flight Games

LK0148 – Patchwork Valentine’s Day – $36.99 – Lookout Games

SIF112 – A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game Mormont Bruisers – $34.99 – CMON

SIF313 – A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game Shadow Tower Spearmen – $34.99 – CMON

SIF910 – A Song of Ice and Fire: Tabletop Miniatures Game Greyjoy Heroes #2 – $34.99 – CMON

Which title are you looking forward to most? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things tabletop and Marvel with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!