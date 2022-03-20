Asmongold Threatens to Reveal Lost Ark’s Pay-to-Win Problems

Over the last few days, Asmongold has been voicing a lot of frustration over Lost Ark‘s pay-to-win requirements. While the streamer is a fan of the MMO, he’s long been outspoken when it comes to players getting an unfair advantage if they can spend more money in a game. During a Twitch stream on March 16th, Asmongold took things a bit further, demanding that Amazon Games and Smilegate release a road map for the game within 10 days. If the companies do not, he’ll do a stream dedicated to outlining the most egregious examples of Lost Ark‘s pay-to-win problems.

“Amazon. Smilegate. In 10 days, if we don’t have any road map, or we don’t have any sort of idea where this game is going, I will do a swiping stream, and I will show everybody how f**king pay-to-win doing your content is right now,” said Asmongold. “10 days. 10 days, and I will show everyone what’s wrong with it, okay?”

In a video released on March 14th, Asmongold took issue with Lost Ark‘s Argos Abyss raid, noting how difficult it is to reach the level requirement without paying. In that video, Asmongold pointed out that several features available to players in Korea and Russia allow for easier honing of Item Levels. Presumably, a road map could show Lost Ark players how soon some of those features will be added to the game in North America. Given the popularity of Lost Ark, Amazon and Smilegate might not care about Asmongold’s threats, but the streamer has a huge following and a lot of influence in the MMO community. He likely isn’t the only one frustrated by the pay-to-win aspects, and more candidness could benefit Lost Ark in the long run.

For now, fans of the game will just have to wait and see how things play out! Microtransactions will always be the norm for free-to-play games, but there are better ways to handle them. Hopefully, things will change for the better in Lost Ark. In the meantime, readers can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

