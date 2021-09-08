Asmongold Announces Twitch Return

✖

After a short hiatus, Asmongold has revealed that he will be returning to Twitch later this week. In a new post on Twitter, the streamer revealed that he will be back on the platform on Saturday, September 11th. During the stream, viewers can expect to see him playing Final Fantasy XIV: Stormblood, and it will mark his first ever P.O. Box stream. Cryptically, Asmongold also noted that he'll also have some "changes and stuff" that he'll want to talk about. The streamer did assure fans that this will be "good stuff," so fans will just have to tune in to see exactly what's been planned!

Asmongold's Tweet announcing his return can be found embedded below.

Streams will resume on Saturday Stormblood and my first P.O. box stream will be this weekend Have some changes and stuff I'll want to talk to everyone about then! (Good stuff not bad) — Zack (@Asmongold) September 6, 2021

Hopefully, the time off has been beneficial for the streamer! It's very common for Twitch streamers to feel burnt out, and many more are starting to open up about the toll that it can take. During a stream last month, Asmongold revealed that he hasn't been enjoying himself as much lately, and he constantly feels like he has to watch what he says while streaming, or his words will somehow be used against him. The streamer also revealed that it's making him consider quitting altogether. It seems like a safe bet that whatever changes Asmongold is planning to implement will be used for the purpose of making things more fun.

For those unfamiliar with Asmongold, the streamer first found prominence streaming World of Warcraft. Lately, he's been spending a lot more time with a different MMO, however: Square Enix's Final Fantasy XIV. Asmongold's first streams of the game proved a bit problematic, but it seems he's been having a lot more fun with the game since. His streams have also seemingly led to a massive surge in interest in the game from newcomers, as well.

Are you excited to see Asmongold return to Twitch? Do you think the streamer will end up quitting in the near future? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!