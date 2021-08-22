Asmongold Reveals He's Considering Quitting Twitch

✖

Asmongold is one of the biggest Twitch streamers in the world, and he has been for a while, yet he's ready to call it quits, admitting that he hasn't been enjoying himself lately. Asmongold is perhaps best known for his World of Warcraft streams, and more recently Final Fantasy 14, and he's been a staple streamer in the MMO community for years, but this era may be coming to an end.

During a recent Twitvh stream, Asmongold noted that if he can't have fun he will stop streaming. To this end, watching what he has to say in fear of it being used against him doesn't exactly contribute to fun times.

“I like having fun, I like playing things up, I like doing that stuff, and honestly if I can’t do that — if I can’t have fun, and I have to constantly watch what I say because people are going to take it and use it against me, I just don’t want to stream anymore, and that’s really the truth," said Asmongold during a recent Twitch stream. There’s a big part of me that just wants to quit, I don’t want to do it anymore. It’s not fun, I’m not enjoying myself, and if it keeps up this way I probably will. And that's just the honest f*****g truth. I hate to say it, but I don’t want to deal with this anymore.”

For now, it remains to be seen what will happen, but Asmongold does note that he doesn't have to stream anymore and that the reason he still streams is purely to have fun. So of course, if the fun dries up, so will the streamer's will to continue. It's unclear what Asmongold's net worth is, but he could probably comfortably retire tomorrow and never deal with a troll in chat ever again, which surely makes hanging up the boots all the more appealing.

As always, we will be sure to update this when and if more details are provided. In the meantime, for more coverage on Asmongold, Twitch, and all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, all of the latest rumors, and all of the latest leaks and speculation -- click here.