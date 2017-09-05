Assassin’s Creed: Origins Gets Several Collector’s Editions…Including An Expensive One

As if the reveals we've already covered for Assassin's Creed: Origins weren't enough (especially with today's new gameplay trailer), Ubisoft has confirmed that the game will be getting a new collector's edition as well…though you may want to hold off on pre-ordering it at the moment.

The Dawn of the Creed Legendary collector's edition has been announced for the game, and, as you can see from the description and photo below, it's packed with all kinds of good stuff.

The highlight is a 26" Bayek figurine, which features him and his loyal bird as he prepares to fire with his mighty bow and arrow. It looks pretty sweet, and the stand he's on doesn't look too bad either.

Now, as far as what the edition comes with, let's break it down:

26" Bayek statue

Certificate of authenticity

Four lithographs

Steelbook Gold Edition

Season Pass

Steelbook Case

Official Soundtrack

Art Book

Premium Eagle Skull Amulet

Map

Art Cards

Pre-Order: Secrets of the First Pyramids Bonus Misssion

Naval Mission: Ambush At Sea

Desert Cobra Pack, featuring a number of pre-order goodies

Now, the game is up for pre-order on the official Ubisoft product page, but…there's a catch. It's currently listed at $799.99. We're not sure if this is an error or, in fact, official pricing, but…yeah, some fans may not be pleased with that.

There is a Dawn collector's edition of the game priced at $159.99 and it comes with most of the goods included with the other collector's edition, so more than likely, it is a pricing error, but Ubisoft hasn't gotten back to us yet.

The game will also be available in other editions, including Deluxe ($69.99), Gold ($99.99) and Steelbook Gold ($119.99), each with their own collector's items, including a smaller Bayek statue and a different Steelbook case. Those are probably the better options if you're a bit crammed on budget.

We'll let you know if this is in fact the final price of the Legendary edition, but feel free to shop around for the others. It's easily understood if you don't have $800 to drop on a single game release, after all.

Assassin's Creed: Origins will ship on October 27th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.