New Assassin's Creed Mirage Rumor Has Good News for Fans

Ubisoft has had a challenging few years, but during this time one thing has remained steady: Assassin's Creed. While there's plenty of debate over whether the quality of the series has dipped as it has gradually transitioned from a linear stealth game to an open-world action RPG series, what isn't up for debate is the series' commercial success. In fact, recent installments like Assassin's Creed Valhalla and Assassin's Creed Odyssey are some of the best-selling games in a long-running series with lots of installments. That said, the next mainline installment, Assassin's Creed Mirage, is going to be smaller in scale according to Ubisoft, and because it's going to be different than the last few installments, some fans have wondered how it will compare in terms of quality. Well, according to a new rumor, Ubisoft is expecting the game to do very well, so either it thinks it has another hit on its hands or that people will buy the game no matter what because it's Assassin's Creed.

For now, it's hard to know how carried away fans should get away with this estimation, but it does seemingly put to bed any concerns that the game is going to be of inadequate quality, like many recent Ubisoft games have been because even with Assassin's Creed branding a bad game never performs very well.

As for the rumor, it comes the way of Insider Gaming, a fairly reliable and reputable source. However, it's a rumor, which means it should be taken with a grain of salt.

Assassin's Creed Mirage is set to release worldwide sometime this year via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, and Amazon Luna. Below, you can read more about the upcoming Ubisoft game:

"In the ninth century CE, Baghdad is at its height, leading the world in science, art, innovation, and commerce. Amid its bustling urban landscape, a conflicted young orphan with a tragic past must navigate the streets to survive," reads an official blurb about the game. In Assassin's Creed Mirage, you are Basim, a cunning street thief with nightmarish visions, seeking answers and justice. After an act of deadly retribution, Basim flees Baghdad and joins an ancient organization-The Hidden Ones. As he learns their mysterious rituals and powerful tenets, he will hone his unique abilities, discover his true nature, and come to understand a new Creed-one that will change his fate in ways he never could have imagined."

H/T, Insider Gaming.