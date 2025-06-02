Assassin’s Creed Remake Rumors Heat Up Following Another Big Leak

Rumors about a remake of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag have been circulating for some time now, and it seems things are really starting to heat up. Just days after Ubisoft strangely referenced the game on social media, rumors are once again circulating, but for an entirely different reason. Pure Arts has a line of Assassin’s Creed 1/8 scale statues based on various protagonists from the franchise. During a recent livestream, the company was asked why Black Flag‘s Edward Kenway was missing from the group. The response was fairly strange, and seemed to show some confusion about whether or not a Black Flag remake had been officially announced yet.

During the stream, Pure Arts hinted that the reason there wasn’t an Edward statue announced was because “there’s going to be something going on with Edward” and the company’s products “will reflect that accordingly.” The hosts managed to avoid directly stating that a remake of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag is in development, but just barely. The whole exchange is pretty awkward, and seems to show two people desperately trying to avoid discussing something that they might not be able to talk about just yet. The exchange was shared on X/Twitter by @TheRealZephryss, and can be found in the post embedded below.

As with any rumor or leak, readers should take all of this with a grain of salt pending an official announcement. That having been said, there has been a lot of smoke when it comes to a remake of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag. Rumors have been bouncing around since at least 2023, when they were first shared by Kotaku. According to Insider Gaming‘s Tom Henderson, the remake was originally planned for release in 2025, but may have slipped into 2026. That could end up being a blessing in disguise for the company, as it could give Assassin’s Creed Shadows room to breathe without cannibalizing sales. The game has been pretty successful, reaching more than three million players across multiple platforms in the game’s first week.

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag was originally released in 2013, launching on PS3, Xbox 360, and Wii U, before making the jump to other platforms. The game is widely considered one of the best entries in the overall series, so it’s easy to see why Ubisoft would pursue a remake. If the remake really is set to be released next year, hopefully we can expect to see an official announcement, so that all of the speculation can finally be put to rest.

Over the last few years, Ubisoft has been dedicating a lot of resources towards remakes of some of the company’s most beloved titles. We know for fact that remakes of Splinter Cell and Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time are currently in development, even if we don’t know exactly when to expect them. Hopefully we’ll get similar confirmation for Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag sometime in the near future.

Do you think we’ll see a remake of Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag next year? Are you a fan of the original version? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!