Ubisoft Might Have a New Splinter Cell Announcement on the Way

The Splinter Cell franchise has been missing for more than a decade, but it looks like an announcement could be on the way. Ubisoft cryptically shared an image of series star Sam Fisher on its official X/Twitter account, leading to speculation that we could see a new reveal over the next few weeks. The publisher announced a remake of the original game all the way back in 2021, but details have been slim to nonexistent in the years since. With June being a big month for the video game industry, it’s possible Ubisoft could be teasing a trailer or announcement. Basically, there’s no shortage of opportunities for Ubisoft to announce plans for Splinter Cell this month.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Summer Game Fest will take place on June 6th, which is just a few short days away. That would seem like a perfect place for a Splinter Cell reveal, but it’s worth noting that Ubisoft is not among the announced participants for this year’s show (at least not yet). However, an Xbox Games Showcase will happen on June 8th; as noted by users on Reddit, the original Splinter Cell was released first on the original Xbox, so a presence at Microsoft’s show would make sense. There are also rumors about a Nintendo Direct happening sometime in early June as well, and multiple games in the Splinter Cell series have been released on Nintendo platforms in the past. The X/Twitter post from Ubisoft can be found embedded below.

After more than three years, it could be time for Ubisoft to finally pull back the curtain on the Splinter Cell remake, but there’s no way of knowing how far along it is right now. Following Ubisoft’s social media post, Insider Gaming’s Tom Henderson said that “the remake looks genuinely impressive from what I’ve seen,” while sharing his hope that more will be revealed in the near future.

The Splinter Cell franchise was once a pretty big deal for Ubisoft. While new games in the series have disappeared over the last 12 years, the company continues to keep Sam Fisher alive in various ways. The character has appeared in games like Rainbow Six Siege, and we’ve even seen a Splinter Cell audio series released by Ubisoft and BBC 4. None of these things have filled the void left by a new video game, but it’s clear that Ubisoft hasn’t forgotten Sam Fisher, and remains committed to bringing Splinter Cell back in some capacity.

RELATED: Ubisoft Job Listing Hints at Return of a Long Missing Franchise

The remake of the original Splinter Cell is one of several “missing” projects in the works at Ubisoft right now. The company similarly announced a remake of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time back in 2020, which has yet to come to fruition. There’s also Beyond Good and Evil 2, which has had the longest development period of any video game ever. Hopefully these games will prove worth the wait when they finally do see release.

Do you think we’ll see anything from the Splinter Cell remake soon? Do you think Ubisoft can deliver an experience that lives up to the original? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!