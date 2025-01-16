Huge Ubisoft Leak Includes 3 Unannounced Assassin’s Creed Games

A huge Ubisoft leak includes not, not two, but three unannounced Assassin’s Creed games. One of these Assassin’s Creed games has previously leaked, but two of them have not. First, the one that has been reported about before. According to the new report in question, both Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag Remake — as well as the already announced Assassin’s Creed Hexe — are set to release before the end of 2026. Assassin’s Creed fans have been hearing about these two games for a while though, both in an official and unofficial capacity. What they haven’t heard about are the other two Assassin’s Creed games mentioned in the same report.

According to the report, a second Assassin’s Creed remake is in the works. This isn’t too surprising, considering Ubisoft itself confirmed it had more than one Assassin’s Creed remake in the works, but now we know a little more about it. The new details do not include what game it is remaking, but it is presumably Assassin’s Creed, Assassin’s Creed 2, Assassin’s Creed Brotherhood, Assassin’s Creed 3, Assassin’s Creed Revelations, or Assassin’s Creed Unity as anything after Black Flag wouldn’t make much sense. Those games don’t really need a remake, and there is less demand for it. Whatever the case, what we do have is a codename, which is Stardust.

Lastly, the report alleges that a new Assassin’s Creed RPG is in the works. This is to say the next mainline installment that continues what Assassin’s Creed Origins, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, and Assassin’s Creed Shadows have done before it, which is evolve the series into an open-world RPG series.

Assassin’s Creed Hexe and Assassins Creed IV: Black Flag Remake are said to be releasing before the end of 2026. Meanwhile, this new Assassin’s Creed RPG and this second mystery remake are coming sometime in 2027 or beyond.

From the sounds of it, these are the only Assassin’s Creed games in development. There is also supposed to be a Fall Guys-like Assassin’s Creed game in development, according to a 2024 report, but this report comes from a different source, and is not mentioned here, so it’s possible it’s inaccurate. It’s also possible it was simply not mentioned for no important or relevant reasons. Unfortunately, we don’t know.

Of course, take everything here with a grain of salt, but all of this information comes the way of Tom Henderson, a very reliable industry insider, especially when it comes Ubisoft. Speaking of Ubisoft, it has not commented on any of the information above in any capacity. If this changes, we will update the story accordingly. That said, it typically does not comment on rumors, leaks, or speculation and we don’t think it will budge here.