Ubisoft Job Listing Hints at Return of a Long Missing Franchise

Job listings can offer an interesting window into a publisher’s future plans. While the internet offers greater access to candidates, it also gives fans an opportunity to see things that haven’t been announced just yet. That may have happened with Ubisoft Milan, who appears to be hiring for “a prestigious AAA title for the Rayman brand.” As spotted by users on Reddit, the company is looking for a 3D Gameplay Animator as well as a Senior Game Designer. Rayman hasn’t had his own dedicated game in more than a decade at this point, so this is a pretty big deal!

The last new Rayman game released by Ubisoft was 2013’s Rayman Legends. A sequel to Rayman Origins, the game focused on 2D platforming. The job listing implies that this would be a 3D game however, and it’s been much longer since Rayman has had one of those. The last time there was a 3D Rayman game was in 2003’s Rayman 3: Hoodlum Havoc. Rayman himself has appeared in other games since, most notably in the DLC for Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope. That game implied that Rayman would return in a bigger capacity, and now it seems to be happening.

rayman appeared in the dlc for mario + rabbids sparks of hope

The unfortunate thing about getting leaks through job listings is that they could imply a long wait. In theory, if Ubisoft is hiring for pretty major roles on the game, it could be a long time before we get an official announcement, let alone see the game released. Regardless, this should be very exciting for fans of the series. Rayman was basically Ubisoft’s mascot at one point, but the character has largely disappeared in more recent years. If this really is a big AAA game, Ubisoft could finally be giving the character the kind of attention he’s long been missing.

This is not the first we’re hearing about a return for Rayman. Reports about a Rayman game in the works at Ubisoft emerged late last year. Those reports claimed the game would be a remake of the original Rayman though, which was a 2D game. These job listings seem to hint at a 3D game instead, so it will be interesting to see what the plan is for Ubisoft.

For now, fans of the limbless hero will just have to wait and see what Ubisoft is planning. After all these years, it’s a great sign that the publisher has something planned for Rayman, even if we don’t necessarily know what that might be. With Ubisoft seemingly working on remakes or new entries in franchises like Beyond Good & Evil, Splinter Cell, and now Rayman, we could finally see some of these forgotten franchises given a chance at finding a new audience. Hopefully the end result proves worth the wait.

Are you excited about a potential new Rayman game? Would you prefer a 3D game or 2D? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!