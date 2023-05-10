Assassin's Creed Mirage Reportedly Delayed

Assassin's Creed Mirage has reportedly been delayed. The Assassin's Creed series is Ubisoft's crown jewel as it rakes in the big bucks and is incredibly reliable. It has had to overgo some changes over the years, but it's a series that fans love dearly. The modern day storyline has taken more of a backseat with each entry and the series has moved away from annual releases, instead opting to take their time between games and pad out the current ones with DLCs. The next entry, Assassin's Creed Mirage, also looks to be taking the series back to its golden era where it's a bit smaller in scope and not a gigantic RPG with a sprawling map and hundreds of hours of gameplay.

However, we really haven't seen much of it in a while. The game was revealed and it has been almost total silence ever since. All we know is the game is releasing sometime in 2023, but we have no idea when. According to insider Tom Henderson, the game was slated to release in August, but has now had an internal delay, pushing it to October instead. This isn't an uncommon time frame for the series, but does put it in a busier time slot. August is typically fairly empty for new game releases and would be an optimal place to put it. However, having it release around the holidays is also incredibly advantageous as it allows it to be prominently placed on shelves while people are shopping for gifts.

It seems like AC Mirage has been internally delayed from August to October. Nexus, AC's VR offering has also been delayed a couple of months. — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) May 9, 2023

Of course, this doesn't really mean a whole lot to us right now. There isn't a date for the game yet, so it being possibly delayed internally doesn't change anything. This is also a rumor, so it could be wrong, so take it with a grain of salt. Either way, we can likely expect to hear more about the release date for the game this summer.

