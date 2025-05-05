New Assassin’s Creed Shadows Update Adds Free Story Mission

Ubisoft is delivering the first big update planned for Assassin’s Creed Shadows in its year one roadmap. Title Update 1.0.4 releases tomorrow, May 6th at 10 AM EDT/ 7 AM PST. It comes in various sizes depending on what platform players use, but ranges from 4 GB to 20 GB. While there are numerous bug fixes arriving in this update, players can also play through the first free story pack, The Works of Luis Frois. This is the first of many updates planned for Assassin’s Creed Shadows that will expand the game and offer players a more in-depth experience across Feudal Japan.

The main features of Title Update 1.0.4 for Assassin’s Creed Shadows are the new story pack, The Works of Luis Frois, and a major Codex update. These are rounded out by a long list of bug fixes that will improve gameplay, UI, visual and audio quality, and so much more.

The Works of Luis Frois follows Luis Frois after the players meet this scholar at a Jesuit Mission. Players are then tasked with retrieving lost notes, protecting Lady Satoko, and learning more about the Jesuits. This Assassin’s Creed Shadows mission can be played as either Naoe or Yasuke.

The Codex update will then greatly expand on the character bios in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. New entries make it easier to keep track of the many allies and foes Naoe and Yasuke encounter across Japan. It also provides more context and history, further improving the game’s immersion.

The update officially goes live tomorrow and marks the early May portion of Assassin’s Creed Shadows‘ roadmap. Players can look forward to the parkour update in late May before the second story pack is added in June. The June update also brings new difficulty options, enhanced gameplay immersion settings, and more. Ubisoft has also teased a lot more to come, including special collaborations.