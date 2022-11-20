Assassin's Creed Valhalla Fans Get Disappointing Update From Ubisoft

Ubisoft has recently shared some disappointing news with those who are still playing Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Ever since the latest Assassin's Creed installment launched back in 2020, many fans have been calling for Ubisoft to add a New Game+ mode to the experience. And while Ubisoft has admitted that it looked into bringing this feature to Valhalla, the developer has now let fans know that it's decided against its inclusion.

Announced as part of a new blog that outlined the future of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Ubisoft confirmed that it wouldn't be bringing New Game+ to the title. In short, the company explained that the structure and style of game that Valhalla is doesn't make it as well-suited to contain New Game+ as some fans might believe. As such, NG+ has now been confirmed to never arrive via a future content update.

"We also want to provide an update on a highly requested feature: New Game+. Community feedback is what continually pushes us to improve our experiences. Since the release of Assassin's Creed Valhalla, the team has been working hard on expanding the core experience of the game with your feedback in mind," Ubisoft said in its blog. "Assassin's Creed Valhalla has been built as a unique Assassin's Creed experience, one that is very different from its predecessors in its structure, offering new ways of engaging with the world and its characters. When investigating the implementation of New Game+, we realized that the depth of the game gave us limited options to make replayability unique and rewarding. [...] We understand this news will come as a disappointment; however, we hope that the new content released in the past months, including never-before-seen experiences like Forgotten Saga, has provided an exciting and challenging experience for those seeking more replayable content."

As a whole, Ubisoft also confirmed this past week that it's in the process of sunsetting Assassin's Creed Valhalla. In just a few short weeks on December 6th, the final content update for AC Valhalla will be rolling out across all platforms. While future updates to fix bugs and other issues could still come about, Ubisoft is looking to turn the page and begin working on future installments in the series instead.

Are you saddened to hear that Assassin's Creed Valhalla won't end up getting a New Game+ option? Or do you understand Ubisoft's decision on this front?