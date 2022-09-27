Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gets New Title Update With Extensive Patch Notes

Ubisoft has today released a new title update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla. Nearly two years after first launching the latest game in the Assassin's Creed franchise, Ubisoft has continued to support Valhalla on a routine basis with new updates and DLC. And while support for the game seems to be winding down with Assassin's Creed Mirage on the horizon, that hasn't prevented Ubisoft from letting loose a sizable new patch today.

As expected, much of this new update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla continues to squash bugs and fix other lingering errors that have plagued some players. These tweaks aren't only being done for the main game, though, but also The Forgotten Saga, The Siege of Paris, and Wrath of Druids DLC that has previously been released.

Beyond simple bug fixes, this new update for Assassin's Creed Valhalla also contains some wholly new features. Specifically, a new settlement known as Rune Forge has now been added to the game and helps expand gear customization. New tombs have also been added to Valhalla with the Tombs of the Fallen expansion. Lastly, Ubisoft is also giving out in-game items that coincide with the 15th anniversary of the Assassin's Creed franchise. These goodies can only be obtained via Ubisoft Connect, though, so be sure to link your account if you haven't already done so.

If you'd like to find the full list of patch notes for this latest Assassin's Creed Valhalla update, you can check them out down below.

BUG FIXES & IMPROVEMENTS

THE FORGOTTEN SAGA

Addressed:

Equipping the Death Jarl helmet will remove Eivor's beard customization.

Sometimes Odin can get stuck in a pillar when assassinating enemies.

After the battle with Systir and his tamer in Nidheim, the barrier will not go away.

Everold's store re-stocks with already purchased items.

THE SIEGE OF PARIS

Addressed:

Unique Siege of Paris runes purchased through Pierre's shop can be sold, but cannot be bought back.

WRATH OF THE DRUIDS

Finishing Balor with a stun-attack can cause the encounter to get stuck.

ASSASSIN'S CREED VALHALLA

MAIN QUESTS, WORLD EVENTS, AND SIDE ACTIVITIES

Order Medallions missing after defeating members of the order.

The quest Going Deeper cannot be received if the plants have already been collected.

Crashes while loading a save file during Finding Fritjof quest.

Player stats are not tracking as intended for the Core Challenge Eivor's Saga.

WORLD

Addressed:

When climbing the tree near the Druid cottage in Glowecestrescire, Eivor can get stuck under the platform.

Unable to interact with Rollo within the brothel.

Unable to enter a house in Picheringa because of a blocked window and barred door.

OSKOREIA FESTIVAL

Various fixes for the returning Oskoreia festival event.

ARMORY & INVENTORY

Weapons being duplicated through unintended means.

Duplicated Dwarven customization options in inventory.

Two-Handed Axes can appear on both sides of the Armory mannequin if the player changes hands while using the weapon.

Flails appear upside down in the Armory when equipped with a loadout.

Isu tattoo duplicates in inventory after purchase and replaces other tattoos that can no longer be selected.

MISCELLANEOUS

Some weapons appear in Vagn's shop when they've already been acquired.

The VFX for the charge attack persists on the weapon after it has been used.

Twilight pack previews do not load when trying to view them in the in-game store.

Unintended echo effect on Reda's speech audio.

Cargo hold during River Raids caps at 200 even if capacity is upgraded.

Eivor spawns drunk when loading into the game.

UI / HUD