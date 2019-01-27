‘Assassin’s Creed’ Collection Reportedly Leaked for Nintendo Switch

A listing for an Assassin’s Creed title called Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation Collection has appeared through online retailers with a February 15th release date for the Nintendo Switch.

The listing for the game indicates it costs around $35 for a bundle which includes both Assassin’s Creed III and a remaster of Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation, a game which was first released for the PlayStation Vita. This supposed leak was first spotted by a user who shared their findings to the Nintendo Switch Reddit by screenshotting the listing shown in the image below. The listing itself looks real enough, though the date might only be a placeholder for now.

This listing follows news from late 2018 that all Assassin’s Creed Odyssey season pass owners would get remastered versions of the two games included in this bundle. Details pertaining to the game emerged to say it would have new character models, better textures, and an improved lighting system. That product is said to be available in March for anyone who owns the latest Assassin’s Creed game’s season pass. This makes it seem unlikely that the Nintendo Switch version would be released a month prior, but with the remastered games originally only announced for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC devices, it seems Ubisoft may have expanded the release to include the Nintendo Switch, assuming the leak holds up. More details were said to be announced closer to the collection’s release, so the Nintendo Switch version could be unveiled at that time.

“Assassin’s Creed III has been remastered for the PlayStation 4 systems, Xbox One and PC,” Ubisoft’s FAQ about the product explained. “Now featuring 4k & HDR on PS4 Pro, Xbox One X and PC, 1080p on PS4 and Xbox One, higher resolution textures, new lighting rendering system, in addition to several other graphical enhancements. Besides, based on player’s feedback, gameplay mechanics has also been improved, with several features being revamped or tweaked.”

Another Assassin’s Creed listing leaked late last year, too, with the “Assassin’s Creed Compilation” appearing as a product sold through online retailers. Unlike the Assassin’s Creed III product, this compilation didn’t include details pertaining to what games come with it, though past products like the Ezio Collection give an idea of what might not be in it since some Assassin’s Creed games have already been bundled together as different releases.

The remastered versions of Assassin’s Creed III and Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation will release in March, so look for a Nintendo Switch confirmation before that if the rumor is accurate.