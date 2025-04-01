Another Assassin’s Creed Game Reportedly Releasing in 2025

While Ubisoft is riding the high of Assassin’s Creed Shadows’ recent release, reports indicate a second Assassin’s Creed game will also be arriving in 2025. Rumors about the Assassin’s Creed series have been flying, with reports of an upcoming remake of Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag and the upcoming Assassin’s Creed Invictus. Then there is also Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe, though this entry is not expected until at least 2026. Of these, one seems the most likely, and recent reports are suggesting Assassin’s Creed Invictus will be joining Assassin’s Creed Shadows in 2025.

This new information about Assassin’s Creed Invictus’s release in 2025 comes from Tom Henderson and Insider Gaming. As this is a rumor, it is important to treat it as such and wait until official confirmation before accepting it as truth.

Assassin’s Creed Invictus is planned to be a multiplayer entry in the series, according to previous rumors. Some have described it as Fall Guys, with 16 players competing across various games. One of these is reported to be a Team Deathmatch-style game as well as a free-for-fall version. Another game mode is a speed run mode where players must reach various points on the map.

Should be this year — Tom Henderson (@_Tom_Henderson_) March 31, 2025

Supposedly, successfully completing a round allows you to select powers and create various builds. This will lead to the supposed arcade-style gameplay expected in Assassin’s Creed Invictus. Something similar to the shield from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is expected to be in the game, making it feel even more arcade-like.

Maps are reported to be smaller portions of locations from other games. If true, players can expect to compete in Baghdad from Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Japan from Assassin’s Creed Shadows, and a map from Assassin’s Creed 4: Black Flag, among others.

It remains to be seen if Assassin’s Creed Invictus will hit this supposed 2025 release date. We’ve yet to see actual gameplay from the game, so it seems hard to believe it is releasing so soon, especially so close to Assassin’s Creed Shadows, one of the most ambitious entries yet in Ubisoft’s Assassin’s Creed series.