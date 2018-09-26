‘Assassin’s Creed’ Games Will Continue To Offer Gender Choices Past ‘Odyssey’

In just a few days, you’ll be able to get your hands on Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and dig into the bold choices that the team made with this chapter in the series, including the ability to choose between male and female characters. And good news — this option won’t just be a one-time thing with Odyssey.

While speaking with GamesIndustry International, Ubisoft Quebec’s Scott Phillips made it abundantly clear that future games in the series will now include gender selection, so players can choose between male and female warriors.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I think it would be a mistake to limit our players, limit our fanbase from as many people as possible,” he said. “I don’t know why we would go back. We should continue pushing in this direction, bring in more players, more fans to enjoy this experience and make it their own experience.”

And we couldn’t agree more. One of the most surprising moves made with Odyssey earlier this year was when Ubisoft confirmed that you could choose either male character Alexios or female character Kassandra for your adventure, taking them down their own special paths with decisions and dialogue choices. Many fans have been loving this, and it’s great to hear that it’s something that’s going to stick around for the long haul. (Granted, we don’t know when the next Assassin’s Creed game will come around, but at least Odyssey will keep us busy for the time being.)

Previous games have strictly given players male characters (aside from Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation, which introduced a female assassin), so consider this a nice change of pace for the series. Hopefully, future staples will also keep the storytelling style in play, even as it visits new eras for the Assassins to dominate in. Again, we’ll let you know if we hear anything on a new chapter. But, for now, excitement is at a fever pitch for the latest entry from the team.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey releases on October 5 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. If you want to play it sooner, you can buy one of its special editions and start your assassination spree on October 2!