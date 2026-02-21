Some Xbox Users Can Now Play 2025’s Most Popular Game for Free

The most popular game of 2025, or at least the best-selling game of 2025, is free to download and play for a limited time for some Xbox users. It’s not free to keep, though, and those interested will need some tier of Xbox Game Pass subscription. Essential, Premium, or Ultimate all will suffice, but an active subscription is needed. Those who meet this criteria can download and play said game for free until February 22, giving said Xbox users a good taste of the game and an idea of whether or not a full purchase is worth it.

More specifically, those who meet the aforementioned requirements can now check out EA and DICE’s first-person shooter Battlefield 6, for free. Many Xbox users probably have already checked out the 2025 release, considering it was the best-selling game in the United States last year, a first for the series. This was partially because it’s a great first-person shooter, but also because the usual juggernaut, and its rival, Call of Duty, had a very off year. The only other recent non-Call of Duty games to finish atop the yearly best seller chart are Hogwarts Legacy and Red Dead Redemption 2. Meanwhile, for those still playing, this should provide a momentary injection of new players.

Great Time to Buy the First-Person Shooter

To coincide with this free download and trial, EA has put Battlefield 6 on sale. More specifically, it is available for $45.49 on the Microsoft Store, down from $69.99. In other words, it is 35% off. This is the biggest discount the game has received digitally. It has been cheaper, physically, at retail. It’s been discounted all the way to $30.29, thanks to a 57% discount, but this was retail only. That said, it’s not this cheap at retail right now, but it is cheaper than it is digitally. More specifically, Amazon currently has it for $37.89.

For what it is worth, we enjoyed our time with Battlefield 6 when we played and reviewed it last year. In fact, we awarded it a 4/5. If this doens’t move the needle for you, Xbox Game Pass subscribers do have a new RPG, one of the best games of all time, to now download and enjoy.

