Pokemon Go Reveals A Third Legends Z-A Super Mega Raid for Go Tour: Kalos

The in-person rendition of Pokemon Go Tour: Kalos is officially underway. The two in-person events in Los Angeles and Tainan will run from February 20th to 22nd. And while trainers might have headed to the event thinking they knew what to expect, Niantic had another trick up its sleeve. After an exciting first day of Go Tour, Pokemon Go has revealed one more addition to the lineup of new Mega Pokemon appearing in Super Mega Raids. Alongside previously announced Mega Victreebel and Mega Malamar, Mega Dragonite is also making its Pokemon Go debut during Go Tour Kalos.

Earlier this week, Pokemon Go revealed a new tier of Mega Raid Battles, along with our first 2 new Megas from Pokemon Legends: Z-A. Super Mega Raids will debut this weekend during Pokemon Go Tour Kalos, bringing an even greater challenge for trainers to tackle. The new raids, along with the new Mega Evolutions, will make their global debut during Pokemon Go Tour Kalos – Global, which begins on February 28th. And after teasing Mega Dragonite in Pokemon Go, Niantic has confirmed the Pokemon will debut starting during Go Tour Kalos.

Mega Dragonite Joins Pokemon Go Super Mega Raid Lineup for Go Tour

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company

From the looks of it, Pokemon Go is making some big changes for its 10th anniversary year. Ahead of Pokemon Go Tour Kalos, Niantic revealed a new, tougher tier of Mega Raids. Along with the new Super Mega Raids, Mega Victreebel and Mega Malamar were confirmed for a Go Tour debut. These are 2 of the new Mega Evolutions that arrived in Pokemon Legends: Z-A, and were notably also some of the game’s pre-release reveals. But the very first Mega ever confirmed for Legends: Z-A was notably absent from the lineup. Until now.

Today, Pokemon Go confirmed that Mega Dragonite will be joining Mega Victreebel and Mega Malamar at Go Tour Kalos. And yes, Mega Dragonite can be Shiny right from its debut. These 3 Megas will debut in Super Mega Raids on Saturday, February 21st and Sunday, February 22nd, during the in-person Go Tour events. They will be available globally for the first time during Go Tour Kalos – Global later this month. For those attending in person, the Super Mega Raid schedule for Mega Dragonite and company is as follows:

Saturday – Mega Victreebel and Mega Dragonite

– Mega Victreebel and Mega Dragonite Sunday – Mega Malamar and Mega Dragonite

It is likely that the Super Mega Raid schedule for the Global event will be similar for February 28th and March 1st. These new Raids will require even more teamwork, with opposing Pokemon putting up shields that you’ll need to take down during battle. Defeating them will give you a chance to capture the Raid Boss, along with plenty of Mega Energy to get them all the way to the brand-new Super Max level.

New Super Mega Raids, Explained

Image courtesy of Niantic

With so much Pokemon news coming our way lately, it’s hard to keep up. So, in case you missed that whole Super Mega Raid announcement, I’m here to dig into the details.

Super Mega Raids are a new difficulty tier for Mega Raids. They debuted during Go Tour: Kalos in Los Angeles and Tainan, with the global launch on February 28th and March 1st. The new Raids will require at least 8 Trainers to take on the “exceptionally powerful Mega-Evolved Pokemon.” And in true Pokemon Go fashion, they will also require a brand-new in-game item called a Link Charge to enter. Trainers can join in-person Super Mega Raids using either a Link Charge or a Premium Battle Pass. If joining remotely, you will need to use both the Link Charge and a Remote Raid Pass.

During Super Mega Raids, the Mega-Evolved Raid Boss will sometimes put up shields that reduce damage. Trainers will need to work together to take down the shields, but each trainer can only break one shield. That means everyone in the Super Mega Raid will need to participate and bring their A game. When the shields go up, each trainer’s Mega-Evolved Pokemon will automatically enter the field, with a power boost to help break through the Raid Boss’ defenses.

For now, the new Pokemon Legends: Z-A Megas are the only confirmed Super Mega Raids in Pokemon Go. It’s likely that more bosses will debut over time.

Are you excited to see changes to Mega Raids in Pokemon Go?