Assassin’s Creed Shadows Upgrade Makes It Closer to Older Games

Ubisoft has made one of the worst parts of Assassin’s Creed Shadows better, though there are still major problems with it. The new Assassin’s Creed game has been out on PC PS5, and Xbox Series X for a few months now, which in turn has given Assassin’s Creed fans plenty of time to render a verdict on the Assassin’s Creed Valhalla successor, and the first AC game since Assassin’s Creed Mirage. To this end, there is plenty to like about the new Assassin’s Creed game, but there’s also plenty that is underwhelming or downright unimpressive.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For example, the parkour in Assassin’s Creed Shadows isn’t very good, especially compared to some older games in the series. This is because of the actual mechanics, but also because the map of Assassin’s Creed Shadows doesn’t lend itself to parkour gameplay. There are no large cities, which means there is a complete lack of building density, which is fundamental to traditional Assassin’s Creed parkour. Unfortunately, the latter problem can’t be fixed, but Ubisoft has tried to address the former problem with a recent update.

Since downloading the latest AC Shadows update, if you’ve noticed parkour feels different and smoother, it is because it is. For example, back ejects have been tremendously improved, as the video below demonstrates.

Here's a side by side comparison on how the Enhanced Back Ejects are going to work in Assassin's Creed Shadows! pic.twitter.com/Sy0Ohhz1BL — Access The Animus (@AccessTheAnimus) May 27, 2025

Those interested in more details on the changes to Assassin’s Creed Shadows parkour can find additional, finer details here, but the important parts are the new vertical jump and the improved back and side ejects.

“Parkour looking crisp now. AC Shadows might actually bring that old magic back,” writes one fan in response to the changes.

“I am begging you to keep this for the next game. It seems like every game y’all change mechanics a lot, don’t do it this time, this is a great thing to have,” adds another fan.

With the changes, Assassin’s Creed Shadows parkour does undeniably feel better, but there aren’t many opportunities to see it on full display due to the lack of large buildings in large settlements. That said, it looks like the next Assassin’s Creed game — Assassin’s Creed Codename Hexe — is going to be set in either 15-18th century Europe or early America, which should solve this problem.

For more Assassin’s Creed Shadows coverage — including all of the latest AC Shadows news, all of the latest AC Shadows rumors and leaks, and all of the latest AC Shadows deals — click here.