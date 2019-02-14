‘Assassin’s Creed III’ Remaster Arrives for Nintendo Switch This May

With the Assassin’s Creed III remaster arriving on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC next month, many Nintendo Switch players were feeling left out in the dust. Luckily, Nintendo already had plans up their sleeves and a recent Direct confirmed that Connor’s story would be making his way onto the hybrid console May 21st!

Assassin’s Creed III first made its debut back in 2012 and while the American history-driven title wasn’t an instant hit with everyone, the tale had an incredible narrative to tell. While we’ve known that the remastered version was coming for awhile now, we had no idea that it would be coming to the Switch outside of a few vague rumors.

The remaster boasts a new graphics engine, tons of enhancements including a higher-resolution, better textures, and 4K / HDR support. The overall mechanics and ergonomics have also seen a total overhaul, giving yet another reason to give the third game another shot.

“Centering on half-Mohawk, half-English Assassin Connor, Assassin’s Creed III tells the story of a secret war behind the American Revolution,” says Ubisoft in their latest blog post. “Taking players to 18th-century Boston, New York, and a vast open frontier, it’s a chance to witness key events during the Revolution through Connor’s eyes as he builds a new Assassin Brotherhood and fights to break the Templars’ hold on the colonies.”

But what else comes with the remaster, you may be asking. Ubisoft explains, “In addition to the full game, Assassin’s Creed III Remastered also includes all of its original post-launch content, including the Benedict Arnold and Hidden Secrets missions, and the Tyranny of King Washington story arc that lets players explore an alternate reality where George Washington seizes ultimate power. Also included is Assassin’s Creed III Liberation Remastered, an enhanced version of Aveline de Grandpre’s battle for freedom in 18th-century New Orleans.”

Pre-orders for Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered for the Nintendo Switch are live now.

