Assassin's Creed Games Featuring Witches and Samurai Reportedly Being Announced Soon

Ubisoft is going all in on the Assassin's Creed series apparently as multiple games are reportedly slated to be revealed this coming weekend. The Assassin's Creed series is one of gaming's biggest franchises thanks to how much has evolved over the years, retaining long-time fans and luring in new ones with its massive leaps in series innovation. From a series that started during the Third Crusade and is now taking on stories dealing with Spartans and Viking, dealing less with stealth and more general combat, it's a night and day difference. However, it still retains some of the DNA of those original games and it looks like Ubisoft will be trying to offer something for everyone in the coming years.

As first reported by Tom Henderson via Try Hard Guides, Ubisoft is reportedly set to reveal multiple new Assassin's Creed titles on September 10th at its Ubisoft Forward event. We already know Assassin's Creed Mirage will be there and it's rumored to be more linear and akin to the original games compared to the current era of the series. According to Henderson, two other games that are part of Assassin's Creed Infinity will also be revealed. These games are Project Red, a Samurai-esque game based in Japan, and Project Hexe, a darker take on the franchise that will be set during the 16th century witch hunt. While Mirage is rumored to launch in 2023, the other two games are not expected to arrive until 2024 at the earliest and likely won't release at the same time. Bloomberg also corroborated this reporting.

With that said, it seems like fans will be able to play a more classic Assassin's Creed game, get the long-awaited Japanese entry, and experience a unique take with a title centering around the witch hunt. Only time will tell how any of these games actually turn out, but the series has been riding high for quite some time. With so much variety on the horizon, it's hard to imagine that doesn't continue.

