Assassin's Creed Mirage Releases Permadeath Mode, Patch Notes Revealed

Last year, Assassin's Creed Mirage fans were looking forward to permadeath mode before developer Ubisoft announced that it would have to push the update out of 2023. Fortunately, players did get New Game Plus mode last year, but permadeath has been the thing players have wanted since it was announced. After a few extra months of waiting, the permadeath update for Assassin's Creed Mirage will finally be available on February 20th. The "Full Synchronization Challenge" is going to test players' mettle, as your save file is automatically deleted when you desynchronize from the animus. Anyone who can get through mode will earn different cosmetics depending on what difficulty you're playing on.

Update 1.0.7 is more than just permadeath mode. Mirage players will also have access to a new feature that lets you switch to any costume. This Transmog feature opens up your cosmetic options. Meanwhile, Ubisoft is also hinting at a new Easter egg featuring cats for players to uncover. Plus, there are several new bug fixes to iron out some of the issues that have been plaguing the game for the last few weeks. This includes a few fixes for the New Game Plus mode, which should make it much easier to quickly skip through some of the downtime.

Below, you'll find the full patch notes for Update 1.0.7. Assassin's Creed Mirage is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

Assassin's Creed Mirage Update 1.0.7 Patch Notes

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Title Update 1.0.7 launches tomorrow, February 20th @ 12 PM UTC.



☠️ Added Full Synchronization Challenge (Permadeath) & Rewards.



✅ New outfit customization features.



⚙️ Quest, visuals, and other fixes.



👀... And more! — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) February 19, 2024

NEW ADDITIONS

FULL SYNCHRONIZATION CHALLENGE

Do you think you've experienced everything Assassin's Creed Mirage has to offer? Our newest game mode Full Synchronization Challenge (a.k.a. permadeath) is the ultimate test of your assassin skills.

When enabled, Basim will desynchronize from the animus if he dies, or if he commits illegal actions (e.g. killing citizens, going outside of authorized map locations).

When Basim desynchronizes from the animus, instead of the usual desynchronized reload screen, a new display appears showing statistics of gameplay time, total amount of conflicts, cause of the death, number of enemies killed, assassin rank and difficulty chosen to play.

There are no second chances – your save file will be permanently deleted, so perfect your skills to keep Basim alive!

Additional details:

You can enable the Full Synchronization Challenge when starting a new game from the title screen.

Full Synchronization Challenge cannot be enabled or disabled when the game has started.

Cross-progression AND Cloud saves will be disabled when starting permadeath.

FULL SYNCHRONIZATION CHALLENGE REWARDS

Unlock an emblem when you complete the game in easy mode.

mode. Unlock the emblem and Rayhan costume in normal mode.

mode. Unlock all the above and 6 new dyes for existing outfits (Initiate, Zanj Uprising, Abbasid Knight, Hidden Ones, Rostam, Bayek) when completed in hard. (Please note; dyes can only be applied to these specific outfits).

NEW OUTFIT FEATURE

Added a new feature where players can now wear any costume they own as an outfit (Transmog).

NEW EASTER EGG!

We added a surprise easter egg to the world, a new special assassin that you might meet purrusing the streets. Be sure to snap a photo if you meownage to find them!

BUG FIXING

GENERAL

Fixed visual issues on Basim's right arm when the player equipped the Bayek outfit or costume.

Fixed an issue in the store where the sword preview models contained in packs could disappear in certain cases.

Fixed an issue on XBOX where if a player changed their control mapping and restarted their game, the control mapping would revert to the default settings.

Multiple stability improvements.

Players will now correctly receive the upgrade schematics for the Bayek outfit when starting their first New Game Plus walkthrough.

NEW GAME PLUS

Fixed a bug where the "interact" prompt showed for any historical codex entry in New Game Plus when they were previously collected in their first walkthrough.

Players can now interact with Al-Jahiz if the New Game Plus walkthrough was started with the "skip prologue" option.

GRAPHICS, UI AND ANIMATIONS

Fixed a bug where news pop ups would appear during active gameplay. News pop-ups are now only displayed once on the title screen upon launching the game.

Fixed an issue where spamming ALT+ENTER would launch the game in windowed mode on Amazon Luna.

Fixed a physics issue when jumping with the Roshan costumes.

Reward notifications now appear correctly after finishing the main quest and coming back to Baghdad during a New Game Plus walkthrough.

Adjusted the hidden blade position whilst player is equipping the Bayek outfit or costume.

AUDIO

Music will now consistently play whilst switching tabs in the codex.

Fixed an issue where the volume of the game would be louder than what was set in the options menu for a fraction of seconds when starting the game.

Outfit sound effects will now play correctly when equipping costumes on top of an outfit.

Music now properly plays whilst on the inventory menu.

MISC

Enemies ringing the alarm bell are now correctly affected by smoke bombs.

Fixed an issue where the Smoke Bomb Tier 2 upgrade "Choking Fumes" wouldn't do damage during the extended range of time of the Smoke Bomb tier 1 upgrade "Extended Range".

Update to game credits.

Fixed some lighting issues.

CAUTION SPOILERS AHEAD!