Assassin's Creed Report Claims Second VR Game in Development

While Ubisoft has yet to officially announce Assassin's Creed Nexus, a new report claims the publisher is already planning to make a sequel to the VR game. In 2020, Ubisoft announced an exclusive Assassin's Creed game for the Oculus Quest 2. A lot has changed since then, and the game is still planned for the since renamed Meta Quest 2. According to a report from Insider Gaming's Tom Henderson, budget cuts at Meta recently led to the exclusivity deal being cancelled. Assassin's Creed Nexus will still release for the Meta Quest 2, but it could be released on additional platforms, such as PlayStation VR.

Henderson goes on to state that Assassin's Creed Nexus is too far along for plans to change, and the title will likely remain a Meta exclusive. However, Ubisoft is now considering a sequel, which would release on multiple platforms. Apparently, the company has strong expectations for Nexus, and hopes to build off that success with a follow-up game. Since Assassin's Creed Nexus will apparently feature multiple playable characters spanning the history of the series, Henderson speculates that the sequel could bring in even more favorites.

As with any rumor, readers are encouraged to take this all with a grain of salt pending an official announcement. Henderson has a very strong track record when it comes to leaks like this, but plans are constantly changing in the video game industry. This report is talking about a potential sequel to a VR game that hasn't technically been revealed beyond an announcement from more than two years ago. Hopefully an official reveal for Assassin's Creed Nexus will come in the near future and help to clear things up.

Of course, a second Assassin's Creed VR game seems like a very strong possibility! The series has long been one of Ubisoft's most successful, and the company is in need of some financial wins. For now, fans will just have to wait and see what gets unveiled.

Are you looking forward to playing Assassin's Creed in VR? Do you think Ubisoft is already considering a sequel? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!