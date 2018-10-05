‘Assassins Creed: Odyssey’ Has a ‘Black Panther’ Easter Egg

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is available now for all and as players take to the expansive world of Ancient Greece, tons of Easter eggs and hidden stories are being uncovered. For those that have a particular penchant for Black Panther, this Easter egg is for you!

The Black Panther reference can be seen after traveling to Messera at the Gortyn Watefall location. This location under Anthenian leadership showcases two men brawling in shallow waters, not unlike a scene in the hit Marvel film. The team over at IGN even showed a side-by-side shot of the two scenes.

You can also see Kassandra utilizing one of the in-game features, her feathered companion that can be used to scope out far away areas. It’s hard not to see the similarities, especially when Kassandra herself wades into the water for a closeup. Though not in Africa, the setting is a near replica with the stone ledges and murky waters.

And then of course Kassandra gets involved and beats them both up to a bloody pulp – because of course she does.

IGN doesn’t have a means to share their videos, but you can check out the link to the captured footage right here to see the comparison for yourself! As for the game itself, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Want to see why we gave the open-world adventure a perfect score? You can check out our full review right here, as well as a small blurb below:

“Assassin’s Creed Odyssey brings a lot of “new” to the franchise. RPG-driven dialogue wheel has made its grand appearance, as well as choosing between a male or a female protagonist, and chosen (and woo’d) romance options. Assassin’s Creed appears to be in touch with their inner BioWare and just like their famous franchises such as Mass Effect and Dragon Age, Odyssey too will have resounding consequences regarding player-made choices.”

“All in all, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is a game changer for the franchise. Visually, narratively, historically – there isn’t a single thing I would want to change. Maybe my inner Dragon Age lover would have loved to be able to customize the look of my Kassandra, but that’s a silly little ‘What If’ and in no way damped my enjoyment.”