‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Day One Patch Revealed

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey day one patch is now available ahead of the game’s official release date and comes in at about 1.4 – 1.5 GB depending on platform.

The day one patch tackles a few game-breaking bugs reported by some users, as well as visual enhancements and overall game improvements. And for those that are nit-picky about NPCs like we are: New haircuts!

The team over at Ubisoft just released the full patch notes for everything tackled, which can be seen below. For the most part, the update is small but the Lieutenants scaling will be a big improvement for those beginning their journey.

Gameplay Improvements

Made Lieutenants scale with the player character for both Boarding and Call To Arms

Added “Historical Locations” filter to the World Map

Addressed many “game breakers” that could happen in specific conditions

Qualitative Improvements

Increased diversity in haircuts

Technical Improvements

Reduced loading times in various areas including before flashbacks and dialogues

Reduced occurrence of low-resolution textures on up close NPCs and objects

General improvement to performance and stability

Luckily not a massive patch as the game has mostly been reported as smooth. In our full review for the action title we notated that we didn’t run into a single game-breaking bug, which is great news for those anxious to dive right here.

You can find our full review right here for Assassin’s Creed Odyssey as well as a small blurb below. As for the game itself, Odyssey officially drops on October 5th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC though it is available early for those that pre-ordered.

“All in all, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is a game changer for the franchise. Visually, narratively, historically – there isn’t a single thing I would want to change. Maybe my inner Dragon Age lover would have loved to be able to customize the look of my Kassandra, but that’s a silly little ‘What If’ and in no way damped my enjoyment.

The story was thrilling, heartbreaking at times, and progressive in a way that kept me engaged. Dynamic, immersive, and filled with choice, consequence, and the tumultuous tale of human love, loss, and lessons learned.”