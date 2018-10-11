‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Easter Egg Takes Shot At EA, ‘Star Wars Battlefront II’

We already know that Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is jam-packed with awesome Easter Eggs, including one that pays tribute to Black Panther, as well as one that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild fans may appreciate. But one particular Egg will appeal to those who remember last year’s controversy with Electronic Arts and Star Wars: Battlefront II.

You may recall how the game was set to receive a loot box system before its launch last November, only for EA to yank it at the last minute and eventually do away with it. Still one exec couldn’t help but still support it, noting that it would bring “a sense of pride and accomplishment” in the player.

After that comment made the rounds on the Internet (and got incredibly skewered by fans), it has now become an Easter Egg in Odyssey, and one that’s sure to leave fans chuckling.

The video comes from Resetera, and there are mild spoilers ahead, so maybe proceed with caution. Here’s how it all goes down:

Kassandra comes across a stranger, Mieszkaniec, who notes that she’ll be rewarded if she manages to partake a trial for him involving his sons. She asks if she’ll receive a token as part of that reward, and he acknowledges this, not only noting how she’ll “pay to win,” but also the line that you see above. The video’s already at the particular mark, so watch it below.

It sounds pretty direct, but considering what EA was attempting to do with Battlefront II at the time, it’s pretty well deserved. Obviously, the publisher has since taken a much different route with the game, leaning more on cosmetic purchases instead of the controversial loot box system, and also promising more free content for this year, including some based on the Star Wars: The Clone Wars series, which will see a revival next year.

Have we seen the last of this joke? Who knows? It could easily pop up again in the future, though it probably won’t be as effectively handled as it is with Odyssey. And considering how Ubisoft has been handling the Easter Eggs included within it, we can’t help but give them a hand.

Also, no loot boxes. Whew.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Star Wars: Battlefront II is also available for those platforms, and going for a fairly reasonable price if you want to give it a go.