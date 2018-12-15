Here’s How You Can Get ‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ For Free

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey gave the franchise a new beginning with tons of new features such as being able to choose your protagonist, romance options, and really diving deep into that RPG feel. For those that have yet to explore ancient Greece, Google is offering a chance to play for free!

Google announced previously their grand plans for a gaming stream and now that program is officially up and available for testing. If you sign up to test the streaming service and play for an hour, a free copy of the full Assassin’s Creed Odyssey game will be awarded.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Interested in taking part? Sign up here – though it is currently only available for the US – if you are 18 years or older. Keep in mind that this is a technical test, which means bugs and glitches are to be expected. Also required is Google Chrome – since this is a Google project – and a linked Uplay account. Not bad for a huge game – both in reputation and in content – for free!

As for the game itself, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is available now on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC alongside a brand new expansion seen in Legacy of the First Blade. Want to learn more about the expansive open-world title?

“All in all, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is a game changer for the franchise. Visually, narratively, historically – there isn’t a single thing I would want to change. Maybe my inner Dragon Age lover would have loved to be able to customize the look of my Kassandra, but that’s a silly little ‘What If’ and in no way damped my enjoyment,” reads our full review.

“The story was thrilling, heartbreaking at times, and progressive in a way that kept me engaged. Dynamic, immersive, and filled with choice, consequence, and the tumultuous tale of human love, loss, and lessons learned.”

Thoughts on the latest entry in the Assassin’s Creed project and Google’s new streaming plans? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!