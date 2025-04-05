New York Times Strands Answers for April 5th

Need an easy win with today’s Strands? We got you covered, as we have everything you need to solve today, April 5th’s Strands puzzle from The New York Times, from the correct answers and Spangram to some hints and tips to help you out. Strands has been making it’s way into many peoples’ daily puzzle solving alongside Wordle, Crosswords, and Connections, and for good reason. Today’s theme, “In it to win it”, isn’t too difficult to figure out, but it’s the words that can throw you into a spiral. So, we have just what you need to get the theme, Spangram, and answers for today’s Strands.

In The New York Times’ Strands, you’ll find words or phrases relating to the topic given, all within the given letter grid, just like your typical word search. To figure out what the theme’s true meaning is, you‘ll need to find the Spangram, which will hint towards the actual definition of the theme. Most likely, it will be a phrase or word, like salad bar or Minecraft. Both before and after you find the Spangram, you’ll be able to find words that relate to the overall theme, so, in the case of salad bar, potential words would be salad toppings like croutons or bacon.

Today’s Strands theme is “In it to win it”.

For today, April 5th, the theme is an easy one to decipher in terms of the Spangram and general topic, much like yesterday. The theme for today’s Strands is “In it to win it”. This saying is one that’s used when one or multiple people are committed to succeeding in whatever they’re doing, which does help with solving this puzzle. In any case, it always helps to take a look at all the words available, especially the nouns, as they could hint at what the puzzle really means. There are seven words, including the Spangram in today’s Strands, If you want hints on what the Spangram is, we have provided one below:

Today’s Spangram is what you would call something that revolutionizes the practice.

When figuring out where the Spangram is in Strands, remember that it will always span from one side to the other, hence the name. Make sure to check the letters on the outer rims of the grid and take note of any weird spacing in between words, should you get to those first. If you want to know what today’s Spangram in Strands is, it can be found down below:

The Spangram in today’s Strands puzzle is Game Changers.

If you want to know all the words in today’s Strands puzzle, which are all ways a game can change, either in your favor or not, they are as follows:

Comeback

Upset

Rally

Game Changers

Threepeat

Rout

Sweep

Did you get the correct answers? Did you get the theme of today's Strands? Let us know in the comments below!