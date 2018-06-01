‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Gameplay Details and Release Date Possibly Leaked

Earlier today, we broke a story about the next step for the iconic Assassin’s Creed franchise equipped with a location and even photos of merchandise. Now we might know even more, including what Assassin’s Creed Odyssey will have to offer gameplay wise, and even when we might be getting it!

According to a recent report from Kotaku, the next step for this series will be a “dramatic departure” from previous installments. That’s saying something, because many – including the author of this story – has given praise to Assassin’s Creed Origins for breaking the mold and being the comeback title the franchise deserved.

The site’s sources seemingly have confirmed that Odyssey will be bringing in dialogue options for the first time ever, not unlike the Mass Effect series from BioWare. If true, the RPG elements of the new game will go through the roof making it the most immersive title to date.

Additionally, the same sources told Kotaku that for the first time every players will be able to choose whether they want to portray a male protagonists or a female. Now before anyone says “but that takes away from the story,” the original Mass Effect trilogy continues, to this day, to be hailed for its incredible story both as Female Commander Shepard and Male Commander Shepard (Jane/John). The gender choice did not negatively impact the gameplay and their story was just as powerful as any other narrative-driven RPG. To be able to take that into the world of Assassin’s Creed would be monumental to the Ubisoft staple.

According to Kotaku, the game will be coming out during the 2019 fiscal year ending on March 31st 2019, but our own sources are saying that’s not entirely accurate for the wide scope, that in fact the game will reportedly be releasing in October. Which … with Red Dead Redemption 2 and the two biggest FPS titles out there, that’s going to be a tough month to make a grand debut.

As with any report, until Ubisoft themselves officially announces a new game take everything you see with a grain of salt. Stay tuned with us here at ComicBook Gaming, because we have got our “Nothing is true” eyes peeled! And don’t forget to check out our previous coverage to see the merchandise first hand!

