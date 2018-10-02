‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Lets You Climb Giant Private Parts

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

Based on this report from PCGamesN, the climbing mechanic returns in fashion with Odyssey, as you can get around terrain fairly easy. And now there appears to be an option to climb up a gigantic statue of Zeus in the game. But, to get there…surprise, you’ll have to climb your way around a giant rock penis.

Yep, you read that correctly. The statue is fairly accurate to appropriate Greek themes, which means Zeus is nude — and that is, in fact, his, ahem, unit hanging around. So you can climb your way out and dangle off it if you see fit.

Per the article, this is actually encouraged, “as the tip of Zeus’ lightning (the literal lightning, this one isn’t a euphemism) serves as a synchronization point,. That means it doubles as a fast travel location, so you can quickly head back and put your hands all over the divine body wherever you want.”

To take the matter event further, a YouTube video from VG52 has gone up, showing what it’s like to climb up the structure and hang off of the, ahem, structure while you make your way up to that point. Keep in mind this video is slightly graphic with a rock penis (even Alexios mutters, “I should probably not climb on this”), and it could be mildly spoiler-y, so watch at your own discretion. Still, it does give you a nice look at the land, and the impressive landscape. You can see it above.

This is an interesting mission within the game, but another step towards Ubisoft‘s dedication to capture the theme at hand. And, let’s be fair, some folks online are probably going to have a field day at this. “This mission is hard!” they may be saying. Or something along those lines.

You can try out the climb for yourself — and the rest of the game — when Assassin’s Creed Odyssey ships on October 5 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. If you buy one of the collector’s editions for the game, you can get it three days earlier, starting this Tuesday!

(Hat tip to PCGamesN for the scoop!)