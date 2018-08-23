Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Aims to be a “Full-Blown RPG”

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is bringing a lot of firsts into the franchise. From romance options, to a full-scale dialogue wheel – even being able to choose between a male or female protagonist – there’s a lot to be excited for when the next adventure begins. Odyssey will truly be an RPG experience and Ubisoft wants fans to know that this feeling of an immersive role-playing experience is their top priority!

Game Director Scott Philips recently sat down with the folks over at GameReactor during Gamescom to talk about how the team is amping up the RPG ante with their upcoming Assassin’s Creed title. He told the site:

Videos by ComicBook.com

“[One of our priorities was] making [Assassin’s Creed Odyssey] into full-on RPG. So progression, pushing that beyond what Assassin’s Creed Origins did, giving you multiple pathways to progress. We’ve got naval as well, so you’ve got seamless open-world naval where you can progress your ship and upgrade that, you’ve got your character where you’re getting new gear, you can engrave that gear with special perks to make it your playstyle, so choice gets interwoven into that.”

Philips added, “You’ve got abilities which sort of mix up the combat and give you a lot of new options within the fight, so you’ve got the same core basic fights as Assassin’s Creed Origins, but we’ve improved it an additionally added on these abilities which you have to build up adrenalin before you spend adrenalin on an ability within the combat. It’s really mixed up the combat and made it into a much stronger overall RPG experience with the choice sort of combined into it.”

As a huge RPG lover myself, seeing all of these new additions is huge because it’s yet another way we can fully immerse ourselves into the world created for us to enjoy. Taking to ancient Greece, set before the events of Origins, this game predates the brotherhood and divulges the secrets of the First Civilization and how the progression began to what we ultimately know now as the Creed.

The adventure begins when Assassin’s Creed Odyssey drops for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC October 5th.