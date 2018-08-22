Rumor: ‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Taking Players to Atlantis in Future Expansion

Earlier today we reported Ubisoft’s stance on going back to yearly releases for the Assassin’s Creed franchise when the company’s CEO set the record straight that they were not going back on their promise to step away from yearly releases in order to focus on quality. Since Origins released last year and now we’re getting Odyssey, many were wondering if the team went back on their original promise to step back and take their time with each entry. Luckily, Ubisoft just confirmed that they are absolutely still staying on course with their promise as well as solely focusing on all of the new adventures that await with Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey.

Though CEO Yves Guillemot did not specify DLC or spin-offs, Eurogamer oh so casually slid in a report on top of GameSpot’s quote that hints at an Atlantis DLC that could be on the way as part of their longevity plan for the title.

To catch up on the initial statement, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot recently sat down with our sister site over at GameSpot to talk about the future of the series and assure fans that they were not going back to the yearly cycle in the name of getting out a title, no matter the cost.

“On Assassin’s, we had a game [in 2018] and we have one this year, but we are not going to have a full-fledged Assassin’s next year,” the CEO told the site. “It’s just because the team were working separately, so we have two games now, one year after the other. But next year you’re not going to have a fully fledged one.”

Does the no “full-fledged” title mean a spin-off or more DLC Instead? Guillemot replied, “What you’ll have is lots of content coming on [Assassin’s Creed Odyssey]. The team really want to give, on a regular basis, some new possibilities for play, so when you get [Odyssey] this year, you’re going to get in for a couple of years, actually.”

According to Eurogamer, we’ve got Atlantis on the brain for a future adventure. When the site covered the same quote by Guillemont, they also added in parenthesis “whispers abound that the game will get an Atlantis-themed expansion down the line.”

This isn’t the first we’ve heard of this. A reddit thread back in June also explored this rumor stating that Atlantis was initially supposed to be a part of the base game but was reportedly cut. This would support the rumor that we could be seeing the underwater mystery as a full-blown expansion. With the most recent trailer highlighting more mystical foes such as Medusa, the land of magic and mystery isn’t that far of a stretch at all.

What do you think about a potential Atlantis expansion? Excited to see what Odyssey has in store on October 5? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below and tell us all about it!