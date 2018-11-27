‘Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey – Legacy of the First Blade’ Release Date Revealed With New Trailer

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is a stunning open-world game with a thrilling narrative and plot twists galore. That being said, the journey is far from over! The team over at Ubisoft teased a long list of future content on the horizon, and now we know when the first big adventure will start when Legacy of the First Blade makes its debut on December 4th.

Earlier this year, Ubisoft confirmed that the Legacy of the First Blade would tell the tale of the iconic weapon known to the franchise and its mysterious origins. But this is only the first of two major expansions, with the second taking players into the heart of Atlantis to learn the fate of a mystery that has haunted human civilization for centuries. According to the studio:

“Odyssey’s first major piece of story-based post-launch content, Legacy of the First Blade, introduces players to the first person to ever use the Hidden Blade, forever altering history. Launching in December, Legacy of the First Blade will reveal more about the history that led to the formation of the Assassins. Then, in Spring 2019, The Fate of Atlantis, the second story arc, will set players against mythic creatures while they uncover the mysteries of the fabled sunken city of Atlantis. Each story arc will launch as a series of episodic adventures, with new episodes releasing approximately every six weeks.”

The first adventure begins on December 4th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Interested in learning more about the latest (and impressive) entry into the Assassin's Creed franchise? A small snippet of my full review below:

“Assassin’s Creed Odyssey brings a lot of “new” to the franchise. RPG-driven dialogue wheel has made its grand appearance, as well as choosing between a male or a female protagonist, and chosen (and woo’d) romance options. Assassin’s Creed appears to be in touch with their inner BioWare and just like their famous franchises such as Mass Effect and Dragon Age, Odyssey too will have resounding consequences regarding player-made choices,” reads our full review.

“The story was thrilling, heartbreaking at times, and progressive in a way that kept me engaged. Dynamic, immersive, and filled with choice, consequence, and the tumultuous tale of human love, loss, and lessons learned.”