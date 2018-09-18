‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Gets Awesome Live-Action TV Spot

Considering we’re not too far off from the release of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, we figured it would only be a matter of time before Ubisoft gave it a proper push with advertising. And now we’ve seen our first dose of that, with the debut of a new live-action TV ad.

The ad, which can be watched above, features some good production values as you take a look upon a Greek city, where a number of people are either dead or in despair. After sweeping over several of the folks, we eventually come to one of the heroes in the game, who delivers a devastating kick to an opponent before drawing his sword for battle.

The camera continues to capture all the action in one flail swoop. It starts with a woman on the ground crying as a soldier stands over her, unsure of what to do next. We then see other soldiers fighting citizens through the area, as a gigantic statue topples over in the distance, crushing a building in its wake. We also get a glimpse of what appears to be Medusa, a Gorgon, as she knocks over a woman.

It’s a brief spot, and it eventually intertwines with gameplay that’ll be featured in Odyssey, but it’s a good way to stir up players that are getting into the game for the first time. It also shows off the massive scope of what the game is about, and hints at some even bigger battles to come for your soldier of choice.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is loaded with awesome features, including the following:

LEGENDARY SPARTAN HERO – Embark on your journey from outcast to legendary Spartan hero.

ANCIENT GREECE AWAITS – Explore an entire country full of unexpected encounters in untamed environments and bustling ancient cities.

CHOOSE YOUR PATH – Your choices shape the world around you. Play in a living world that constantly reacts to your every decision.

FIGHT EPIC BATTLES – Charge into epic clashes between Sparta and Athens in battles pitting 150v150 soldiers against each other.

SAIL THE AEGEAN SEA – Recruit crewmembers and customize your ship as you explore and battle your way on the open seas.

You’ll be able to experience this awesomeness for yourself when Assassin’s Creed Odyssey releases on October 5 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. If you order one of the special editions, you’ll be able to play it sooner, starting October 2!