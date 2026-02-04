Grab Heavy Rain for Just $2 – A Steal for One of Gaming’s Most Influential Thrillers

The Origami Killer is on the loose, and only you can put a stop to them… or maybe not.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Quantic Dream’s psychological thriller Heavy Rain is currently available on GOG for just $1.99, which is 90% off its usual $19.99 price tag.

You’re getting one of the most influential narrative-driven games of the past decade. That’s not an exaggeration, either. Heavy Rain helped redefine what interactive storytelling could be in the gaming medium, and for only $2, it’s practically criminal to pass it up, especially if you’ve never experienced it.

What Makes Heavy Rain Special

Heavy Rain puts you in control of four different characters all connected to the case of the Origami Killer, a serial murderer who drowns victims during extended periods of rainfall. The game’s real draw comes from how your choices and actions (or inactions) affect the story’s outcome. Characters can die permanently based on your decisions, leading to dramatically different endings.

The genuine tension that comes during certain quick-time events is made even more stressful (in a fun way) knowing that failure could mean a character’s permanent death. That sense of consequence is something few games have managed to replicate even years later.

Why It’s Still Worth Playing in 2026

Despite being nearly 16 years old at this point (having released in 2010 for PS3), Heavy Rain’s atmospheric storytelling holds up remarkably well. The game clocks in at around 10-12 hours for a full playthrough, but the branching narrative paths mean there’s plenty of replay value as you explore different choices and outcomes.

If you’ve enjoyed more recent narrative adventures like Life is Strange or any of the choice-driven experiences that have become increasingly popular (such as Detroit: Become Human… which is eerily even more relevant than it was when it was released in 2018), Heavy Rain is an important piece of that genre’s evolution. The game’s DNA can be felt throughout any new interactive storytelling title, and experiencing this influential title firsthand gives you a better appreciation for how far the medium has come.

A Few Things to Keep in Mind

As great a game as it is, the keyboard and mouse controls aren’t necessarily the game’s strong suit. User reviews consistently recommend using a controller for the best experience, which makes sense given the game’s console origins. The quick-time events and motion controls were designed with controllers in mind, and that shows in the PC port.

That said, for $1.99, these are minor quibbles rather than deal-breakers. Even if you end up playing through it just once, that’s still less than 20 cents per hour of entertainment, which is an absolute bargain by any standard.

Let the Rain Fall Down

This 90% discount isn’t likely to stick around for long. If you’ve been curious about this influential thriller or just want to experience one of gaming’s most memorable narrative journeys, now’s the perfect time to add it to your library.

For $1.99, you’re getting a piece of gaming history that helped shape how developers approach storytelling in interactive media.