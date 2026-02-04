Divinity: Original Sin 2 Hits $11 in One of GOG’s Best RPG Deals

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect time to dive into one of the most celebrated RPGs of the last decade, this might be the sign you’ve been looking for.

GOG is currently offering Divinity: Original Sin 2 – Definitive Edition at a 75% discount, bringing the price down to a mere $11.24 from its regular $44.99. That’s an absolutely ridiculous bargain for what you’re getting.

The Deal Breakdown

The deal is available on GOG.com for both PC and Mac users, and you have until February 10th to pull the trigger. This matches the lowest price we’ve seen for the game in the past month, so you’re genuinely looking at a historical low, here. For context, that’s basically the price of a large, fancy coffee for a game that could easily keep you entertained until summer rolls around.

Back in 2017, Divinity: Original Sin 2 became the blueprint for modern CRPGs. Larian Studios (yes, the same folks behind Baldur’s Gate 3) crafted something special in its turn-based fantasy RPG that somehow manages to say “yes” to almost every wild idea you throw at it.

Want to teleport an oil barrel next to enemies, light it on fire, then make it rain to put out the flames while electrifying the resulting puddle? Go for it. Interested in playing as an undead lizard who wears a bucket on his head to avoid scaring townspeople? Absolutely doable. The freedom this game offers feels almost overwhelming at times, but we’ll absolutely take it.

The Definitive Edition Makes It Even Better

The Definitive Edition isn’t just some half-hearted re-release with a couple of bug fixes. Larian completely rebalanced the game, smoothed out the difficulty curves, refined quest flows, and enhanced the already excellent co-op experience.

The combat system remains one of the most satisfying tactical experiences in gaming, built around environmental effects, elevation advantages, and elemental interactions that make each encounter feel like a puzzle to solve rather than just a stat check.

And speaking of co-op, you can play this entire massive adventure solo, or with up to three friends in online or split-screen modes.

Replay Value That’s Borderline Ridiculous

Each of the origin characters (pre-made characters with unique backstories) offers a completely different perspective on the main quest. The choices you make affect quest outcomes, as well as entire storylines and companion relationships.

Time-wise, you’re looking at roughly 60 hours if you’re mainlining the story, over 100 hours with a healthy amount of side content, and… well, countless hours if you’re on a third or fourth playthrough and STILL discovering new things.

If you’ve played Baldur’s Gate 3 and wondered where all those incredible systems came from, this is your answer. If you love RPGs with actual role-playing, tactical combat that rewards creativity, or co-op games with substantial depth, this is an absolute no-brainer.

The sale runs until February 10th, so you still have a few days to decide. But, at this price point, Divinity: Original Sin 2 is less of a purchase and more of a steal. Your backlog might hate this suggestion of yet another massive RPG, but it’ll be worth it