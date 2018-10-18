‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s’ First In-Game Event Cancelled, Here’s Why

While many are still enjoying simply roaming the beautiful world as Alexios or Kassandra in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, those who were looking for an additional challenge with the game’s first live-event will have to wait a little longer.

Ubisoft took to the latest title’s official Twitter to let players know about the change in direction. They even added a cheeky addition as to why and honestly – if you’ve seen Kassandra’s muscles, you’d chuckle too:

PSA: This week’s live event was canceled – apologies for the inconvenience. Rumor has it that Damais bailed at the very last minute. Apparently, he was intimidated by the idea of facing the misthios. He’ll give you a fair fight as soon as we track him down. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/8NkluGgPkw — Assassin’s Creed (@assassinscreed) October 17, 2018

The above event was supposed to go live on the 16th and players saw the memo when they first logged into the game. But then no one was actually finding him and now we know why.

No worries though for those looking forward to taking down Damais the Indifferent, because Ubisoft announced that a new patch will be rolling out soon for both Xbox One and PlayStation 4 which aims to fix the stability issues caused by the previous update. As far as live events go, this feature is set to go live now on October 23rd!

As far as the patch goes, Ubisoft didn’t explain exactly what the fixes would be, only that it will be “improving game’s stability” and addressing the issues that have been causing crashing on consoles – which we’ve run into a few times ourselves. That will be going live tomorrow and will be a small update, so minimal waiting!

