Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Could Have “Multiple Timelines,” According to Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is the gift that keeps on giving ever since it made its official debut at E3 2018. We continue to learn so much about the upcoming title and all of the many, many ways it is refreshing the franchise. From romance options, to that incredible dialogue wheel – even how the ending changes based on player choices made throughout the journey. Just earlier this month we learned from a pretty substantial leak that it might even have magic! Now we’re digging into the report that it will also host various timelines throughout the game experience.

Ubisoft EVP Lionel Raynaud recently took to the Ubisoftblog to discuss what’s next for the company and what next-gen talk means for the upcoming Greecian adventure. Not even just Assassin’s Creed either, but also Watch Dogs and Far Cry.

“We would be able to – in the same world – have several historical periods, for instance, in Assassin’s Creed, and use the Animus to travel from one to the other.” He added, “Or have different areas of the world linked by travel systems, so that a Far Cry game or a Watch Dogs game could happen in different countries in the same experience, seamlessly.” Given that Ubisoft has been leaning more into the games-as-a-service model, it’s realized that having one single game simply end is becoming a thing of the past.

“This line gets fuzzier every year. We have bigger post-launch periods, longer lives for each of our games. Even the ones that used to be solo-oriented games, like action adventures, they now have a very strong post-launch, and people are staying in our worlds for a long time. So this line is absolutely fuzzier and fuzzier

“We all see a future where a game will stay [post-launch], and new experiences will come in the games. But we will have technology that will break the [current] limits of memory, for instance, because of new technologies that are arriving.”

What’s interesting about this is that the talk of next generation of gaming continues to be on the rise, and an earlier Call of Duty listing even mentioned as early as next year! With Raynaud’s statements, could this mean that we don’t have as much time left in the current gen as we initially thought? What do you think? Do you think we’ll see the next Xbox and PlayStation in 2019? Sound off with your thoughts in the comment section below!

As far as the game itself, Odyssey releases on October 5th for PS4, Xbox One, and PC!