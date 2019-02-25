New ‘Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’ Patch Will Add New Game Plus Mode, Higher Level Cap

There’s a new Assassin’s Creed Odyssey patch due out on Tuesday that’s set to add at New Game+ mode with an increased level cap for players to work towards among other features and balance adjustments.

Ubisoft released the patch notes for its 1.14 update which detailed everything that’s new in the patch including the long-requested New Game+ feature. The patch notes do contain spoilers for the story though, so anyone still progressing through Ancient Greece and following the story of one of the two protagonists should tread carefully when peeking into the list of changes.

Addressing the New Game+ mode and what it entails, Ubisoft listed everything that can be carried over into a second playthrough, all of those details found below. New Game+ can only be attempted if players have completed a pivotal story line though, so there will still be side quests to complete before starting over again with upgraded gear.

New Game+ Mode

Players will be able to keep their current progression (Gear, Mounts, Spear upgrades, Ship upgrades, Abilities, Drachmae, Crafting Materials, etc.) when starting a New Game+.

To access New Game+, you’ll need to have completed the Family Quest Line.

Found under the “Miscellaneous” section which listed various features and improvements included in the patch was a line about increasing the maximum player level. Whatever level players find themselves at now, they’ll soon have a higher goal to shoot for when the update raises the level cap to 99. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey has been out since October 2018, so many players have undoubtedly invested enough time into it by now to hit the existing level cap that the new update will raise.

There are also new ship and Mercenary tiers included in the update alongside accessibility improvements for the game’s dialogue and subtitle systems. A new setting will create a dark background behind subtitles and on-screen dialogue to make it more visible. There will also be a setting which will allow the size of the subtitles to be altered.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s new update is scheduled to release on Tuesday.