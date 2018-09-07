Assassin’s Creed Odyssey PC System Requirements Revealed

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is poised to be one of the biggest releases this year in more than one way. Sure, any Assassin’s Creed game is going to be a heavy hitter no matter what year it hits, but Odyssey specifically is Ubisoft’s biggest and most ambitious sounding entry in the series yet, and will easily be one of the most system demanding games that will release this year.

That said, Ubisoft have revealed just how demanding the game will be on PC by providing the recommended system specs to run the game, as well as the minimum requirements and what you should be packing to run it at 4K.

Unsurprisingly, the game’s recommended specification is pretty demanding, while the 4K will tax even some of the beefier builds out there. Meanwhile, the minimum specs are very forgiveable.

Here’s a rundown of it all (via Wccftech), and of course if you’re on PS4 or Xbox One, you don’t have to worry about any of this alien language.

Recommended Specification:

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Processor: AMD FX-8350 @ 4.0 GHz, Intel Core i7-3770 @ 3.5 GHz, Ryzen 5 – 1400

Video: AMD Radeon R9 290X (4GB VRAM or more with Shader Model 5.0) or better or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 (4GB) – See supported list*

Memory: 8GB RAM

Resolution: 1080p

Targeted framerate: 30 FPS

Video Preset: High

Storage: 46GB available hard drive space

DirectX: DirectX June 2010 Redistributable

Sound: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers

Minimum Requirements:

OS: Windows 7 SP1, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Processor: AMD FX 6300 @ 3.8 GHz, Intel Core i5 2400 @ 3.1 GHz, Ryzen 3 – 1200

Video: AMD Radeon R9 285 (2GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0) or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660

Memory: 8GB RAM

Resolution: 720p

Targeted framerate: 30 FPS

Video Preset: Low

Storage: 46GB available hard drive space

DirectX: DirectX June 2010 Redistributable

Sound: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers

Recommended 4K Configuration

OS: Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Processor: AMD Ryzen 1700X @ 3.8 GHz, Intel Core i7 7700 @ 4.2 GHz

Video: AMD Vega 64, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 (8GB VRAM with Shader Model 5.0)

Memory: 16GB RAM

Resolution: 4K

Targeted framerate: 30 FPS

Video Preset: High

Storage: 46GB available hard drive space

DirectX: DirectX June 2010 Redistributable

Sound: DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card with latest drivers

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey is poised to release on October 5 via the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. For more news, media, and information on the game, click here.