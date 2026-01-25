Fable Bringing Back One of the Best Features of the Original Games

Playground Games and Xbox’s new reboot of Fable is finally releasing this year via PC, Xbox Series X, and PS5, supposedly at least. It remains to be seen if its late 2026 release window sticks. The game has had delays and a very lengthy development, so it would not be very surprising to see it not stick this release. Whatever the case, this is one of the most anticipated releases that Xbox has this generation, which means a lot is riding on it. This means there is a lot of pressure for Playground Games, which has never made a game like this before, to deliver.

Videos by ComicBook.com

So far, a lot of what has been shown of the game looks promising, though there has been some scrutiny as well, in particular, about its style of humor, characters, and writing. Meanwhile, it’s not going to be easy to win over hardcore fans of the RPG series. After all, it has been 16 years since Fable 3, 18 years since Fable 2, and 22 years since the original game that started it all. Not only has a lot changed since then, but wrestling with nostalgia is never easy for a developer. Playground Games has to create both something new and something nostalgic. That’s not easy. A good way to achieve the latter, though, is staying faithful to the formula and features that defined the previous games. To this end, Playground Games has confirmed every building in the game will be enterable. Not only that, but every building is purchasable. This is keeping with tradition and should please fans.

A “Requirement” for the New Fable

Speaking with GR, a developer on the game, confirmed that the ability to both enter and purchase every building in the game was a “requirement” during development. That said, it remains to be seen how much depth there will be to this, and also how much loading there will be. Obviously, making every building enterable is not only a big burden when it comes to creating all of those interior assets, but it makes balancing loading tricky. To this end, perhaps this “requirement” is one of the reasons the game is taking so long. Unless the game is relying on procedural generation for those interiors or reusing a lot, that is a ton of work for the art team. And creating unique art assets is both time-consuming and expensive.

While Playground Games is bringing over features from the original games, it is also cutting some of the best and most popular features of the originals. So it is picking and choosing. Only time will tell if it is choosing wisely.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.